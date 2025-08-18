The Liver King Accused of Breaking a Blood Oath in New Lawsuit

This kind of thing has been said frequently in the past decade, but it needs to be reiterated so we never forget it.

If you wrote s**t like “the steroid-using raw organ-eating musclebound health influencer called The Liver King is being sued by the maker of a supplement called MOFO for reneging on a blood oath,” you would be laughed out of the room. No one would take you seriously, and your brilliant satire on the world of health supplements would waste away in a drawer somewhere.

Videos by VICE

The recent past has been quite strange, especially if you’re Brian “Liver King” Johnson, the disgraced fitness influencer. When we last heard of him, he was being arrested for making “terroristic threats” toward podcaster/fellow middle-aged man in crisis Joe Rogan.

Today, we received word via the X/Twitter account of lawyer Robert Freund that the Liver King, the man who resembles an over-boiled hot dog, is being sued by the maker of a supplement called MOFO for not fulfilling a contract sealed with a literal blood oath.

Liver King is being sued for breaching a contract that, according to the other party, he insisted they sign in blood. pic.twitter.com/Rk2RIaLE0O — Rob Freund (@RobertFreundLaw) August 15, 2025

The Liver King Is Being Sued for Allegedly Breaking a Blood Oath

The lawsuit is being filed by Brad Kearns. According to Kearns, he and Liver King agreed to collaborate on a new product called “Male Optimization Formula with Organs,” a name that made me burst out laughing when I found out what MOFO stood for.

It’s another in a long line of snake oil-sounding male supplement pills, but this one’s twist is that it includes ground-up pieces of organs.

Imagine you’re the Liver King, and finally someone tells you that you don’t have to eat an entire raw cow liver to reap the benefits of raw cow liver. You can take a couple of organ pills filled with the dried and powdered remains of various animal organs. Imagine how much time in your day that frees up.

Kearns claims they signed a one-page contract (because legal complexity is for betas) and then both parties marked it with their blood at Johnson’s urging.

Liver King’s team responded, denying most of the allegations, including any serious discussion about the supplement or an actual pitch. But they didn’t dispute the blood part. They admitted, under legal scrutiny, that they signed the document and included “marking by blood.”

Unfortunately for both parties, blood oaths aren’t legally enforceable unless you’re a practitioner of blood magic, which I assume both of these men think they are. As Gizmodo reports, California courts have already ruled that contracts signed in blood are more symbolic than legitimate, putting a blood oath on the same level of legal legitimacy as a pinky swear.

Makes you wonder if the Liver King could’ve avoided all of this if only he had crossed his fingers behind his back as he was making the blood oath, thus negating any intention.