The Most Wishlisted Game on Steam Hits Xbox Game Pass Today

After years of anticipation, one of the most requested indie sequels of all-time is arriving early on Xbox Game Pass today.

Subnautica 2 Early Access Comes to Xbox Game Pass May 14

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The original Subnautica officially released in 2018 after about three years of early access testing and tweaks. The open-world survival game was a major hit and fans have been eagerly awaiting the next numbered installment in the series for years.

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Now, it is finally time for gamers to get their hands on Subnautica 2. The title isn’t ready for its official 1.0 release yet, but it is prepared to go live on Xbox Game Pass today in early access.

Subnautica 2 early access will be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers as a Day One title. For those who are unfamiliar with the franchise, Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure set on an all-new alien world, developed by Unknown Worlds. Gamers can play alone or with friends in 4-player co-op.

Throughout the game, players need to adapt to survive by building custom bases and crafting tools. Explore the unknown to uncover the mysteries hidden within the depths.

“Subnautica 2 is an underwater survival adventure game set on an all-new alien world. It is the next chapter in the Subnautica universe, developed by Unknown Worlds. Driven from your home by ongoing conflict, Alterra offers you the chance at a new life. But as the colony ship CICADA shepherds you and your fellow Pioneers to your new home, something goes awry. The ship’s AI insists that your mission should continue. Stranded and faced with near-insurmountable odds, you must do everything in your power to survive. The future of humanity on this world is in your hands.”

This is a pretty huge release for Xbox Game Pass, so it is likely to be a very popular title this week as players jump into the experience and test it out. Although it is technically early access, the game looks very polished and likely plays more like a feature complete product than the usual early access release.

According to the team, “Subnautica 2 is an Early Access title in active development. Throughout this journey, we will continuously expand the world with additional biomes, creatures, and craftables, while expanding the narrative. You may encounter bugs, in-development features, and performance issues. Your feedback is the cornerstone of our development process. Join us and help shape the next chapter of the Subnautica universe.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Subnautica 2 and all the tweaks and patches that are made along the way as it works towards its more official launch.

Subnautica 2 releases on Xbox Game Pass on May 14 at 8am PT and 11am ET.