The Next Nintendo Direct Might Have Been Accidentally Leaked

Confirmation of a Nintendo Direct might have been accidentally leaked and could be happening soon after fans spotted an update to Nintendo’s site. If true, it could mean rumors of a June Nintendo Direct were right all along.

Screenshot: FamiBoards NinGamer64

This latest update was first reported on the FamiBoards, after a user spotted that the Nintendo Direct archive page on Google had recently been changed. “I don’t know if it has ever meant anything, but the timestamp on Google says the Nintendo Direct archive has been updated.” While this might not seem like a lot initially, apparently this has happened in the past.

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In , for example, the Nintendo Direct archive page on Google was updated. However, soon after, we then got the February Direct, which featured Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC and Nintendo Switch games. Users have also reported the page being updated before other Nintendo Direct showcases as well.

That said, this is hardly 100% proof or confirmation that we are getting a Nintendo Direct soon. While there have been instances in the past where this page being updated happened to coincide with a showcase, it could also just be coincidence. However, the recent Star Fox leak might have also changed the way Nintendo does showcases forever.

Next Nintendo Direct Could Drop Anytime Following Star Fox Switch 2 Leak

Screenshot: Nintendo

In March, Nintendo faced a major leak, which revealed that a Star Fox Switch 2 and Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake would be releasing this year. The leak ended up being true, as Nintendo quickly announced Star Fox Switch 2 a few weeks later.

However, what’s important is how Nintendo revealed the new Star Fox game. Unlike most showcases, Nintendo decided to shadowdrop the Star Fox Switch 2 Nintendo Direct without any warning. No seriously, they announced the conference literally 8 minutes before it went live.

According to recent reports, Nintendo is apparently shifting the way they handle announcements following the leak. For starters, the company is reportedly posting “fake leaks” to try to catch people who are posting information early. But Nintendo might also continue dropping showcases more quickly instead of planning them out.

Screenshot: Nintendo

This is by no means confirmed. However, it is possible that the June Nintendo Direct could be released at any time. Keep in mind, these digital showcases are usually recorded and planned out in advance. That said, I would take this latest rumor with a big giant grain of salt. While intriguing, this latest Google “leak” is currently speculation at best. But hey, you never know!