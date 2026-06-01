The Next Xbox Handheld Has Officially Been Revealed

ASUS has officially revealed a brand-new handheld for Xbox fans to use for Game Pass on the go.

ASUS Reveals the ROG Xbox Ally X20

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Computex 2026 took place over the weekend and, although the event usually doesn’t reveal too much gaming news, fans of collectible hardware got a pretty surprising treat.

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During the event, ASUS revealed a new version of the ROG Xbox Ally in a one more thing moment. The brand-new ROG Xbox Ally X20 was brought on stage and unveiled for attendees. The upgraded ROG XBOX Ally X model in an exclusive transparent color scheme

The new hardware packs more than just a fresh coat of paint and actually has a handful of very interesting updates, including an increased display size.

“Step into a wider world of play. By slimming the top bezel, we’ve maximized the FHD display to a more expansive 7.4 inches, keeping you fully locked into the action while maintaining a sleek, portable form factor. Brand new for the ROG XBOX Ally X20, this Nebula HDR Display features an OLED panel with breathtaking visual depth and a peak brightness of 1400 nits, while the ultra-fast 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync Premium Pro support ensures every movement is effortlessly smooth.”

ASUS did not share the price of the bundle, but given that that the ROG Xbox Ally X is already $999.99, it seems like this new bundle will definitely be a luxury item that comes in somewhere beyond the $1,000 price point.

“Unified by the exclusive ROG XBOX Ally X20 aesthetic, this bundle redefines on-the-go gaming. Pair your Ally X20 with the gold-accented ROG XREAL R1 Edition 201 for an instant 171-inch big screen experience with a 240Hz refresh rate wherever you travel, featuring ACSE integration for easy adjustments.”

Gamers should note that the ROG XREAL R1 Edition 20 does not operate as a standalone device and must be tethered to the ROG XBOX Ally device through USB-C.

The announcement did not use the phrase “limited edition,” but it is part of the Edition 20 line, so players can assume it will not be around indefinitely. For now, Xbox fans on the lookout for a handheld experience may want to wait a few weeks until more details are revealed about timing, price, and specs before they make any purchases.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Xbox news and other handheld gaming updates.

ASUS did not reveal a release date or a price for the ROG Xbox Ally X20 bundle.