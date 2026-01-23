The Office Fortnite Skins Revealed – All Emotes & Cosmetics Leaked

The Office Fortnite skins have finally been leaked after weeks of rumors and speculation. Here is your first look at how Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute skins look in the Epic Games Battle Royale.

The Office Fortnite Skins Leaked

Screenshot: Epic Games

After weeks of rumor and speculation, The Office Fortnite skins have finally been leaked. As we reported previously, the crossover will feature Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute as playable characters. However, ahead of the collab launching tonight, dataminers have posted the in-game models for the new The Office skins and cosmetics early.

Videos by VICE

The Michael Scott Fortnite skin will have several edit styles. For example, one of his secondary looks is his hilarious ‘Date Mike’ persona from The Office season 6, episode 21, titled “Happy Hour”. Similarly, the Fortnite Dwight Schrute skin has an alternate CPR Dummy outfit from the season 5 episode “Stress Relief”. Yeah, it’s just as creepy as it was in the show.

For your convenience, here is a full look at The Office Fortnite skins’ in-game models and their edit styles:

Michael Scott

Screenshot: Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Dwight Schrute

Screenshot: Epic Games, ShiinaBR

The Office Fortnite Skins Edit Styles

Screenshot: Epic Games, X @ShiinaBR

The Office Fortnite Bundle Items (All Emotes & Cosmetics)

Screenshot: Epic Games, ShiinaBR

Fans of the NBC sitcom are in for a treat, as The Office Fortnite crossover cosmetic items are full of hilarious Easter eggs. For example, the bundle includes a CPR Dummy and Michael Scott’s infamous World’s Best Boss Mug back bling. However, my favorite is the “Dundie” award pickaxe.

While not confirmed, The Office Fortnite bundle should cost anywhere from 3,200 V-Bucks to 3,500 V-Bucks. However, this is just speculation based on previous bundles. For example, the Fortnite Kim Kardashian crossover was actually cheaper than many expected.

Here is a full list of The Office Fortnite bundle cosmetic items:

Micahel Scott (Skin) Date Mike (Edit Style) Sunglasses

(Skin) Dwight Schrute (Skin) Suited Certified Mask

(Skin) CPR Dummy (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) World’s Best Boss Mug (Back Bling)

(Back Bling) Broom-Stake (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Dundie (Pickaxe)

(Pickaxe) Megadesk (Glider)

(Glider) Dwight’s Lil’ Lead Car (Emote)

(Emote) The Scarn (Emote)

(Emote) The Office (Kicks)

Screenshot: Epic Games, ShiinaBR

The Office Fortnite skins release date will be tonight, Friday, January 23, 2026. You will be able to purchase the Michael Scott and Dwight Schrute skins when the Fortnite shop resets at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET.

On a side note, can I just say how much Epic Games has been cooking lately with these crossovers? Seriously, the Fortnite Chapter 7 cosmetics have been absolutely incredible so far. The Michael Scott skin looks exactly like actor Steve Carell. They even got his little mannerisms down perfectly.