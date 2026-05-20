PICTURE BY ARVIDA BYSTRÖM Membership The Optimized Woman Arvida Byström has teamed up with Emma Stern to design a female perfectly optimized for modern life. By Emma Stern and Arvida Byström May 20, 2026, 11:55am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:Beauty, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photo by John Rodgers/Redferns Did Queen Really Throw a Wild Album Release Party Full of ‘Dwarves’ With Drugs on Their Heads and ‘Meat’ Men? 3 hours ago By Stephen Andrew Galiher Weed Breath Is Out, THC Microdose Mints Are In 3 hours ago By Maha Haq | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan Screenshot: Square Enix Gamers Can Play The Next Square Enix RPG Early, Starting Now 3 hours ago By Denny Connolly Hot Girl Summer, But Make It THC Gummies Instead of Tequila: Camino’s Summer Lineup Is Here 4 hours ago By Maha Haq | Reviewed by Ysolt Usigan