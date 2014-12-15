The Perfect (Gingerbread) Man Recipe

“The man is supposed to taste like icing, sugar, and spice. There are different levels of erotic, and I think the [gingerbread] scene is just as erotic as having sex.”

Servings: 12

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the cookies:

½ cup|115 grams butter, softened

¾ cup packed dark brown sugar

⅓ cup molasses

1 large egg

2 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon nutmeg

for the icing:

1 ¼ cups confectioners’ sugar

3 tablespoons milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Heat the oven to 350°F. First, make the perfect man. In a large bowl and using an electric mixer, cream the butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in the molasses, egg and 2 tablespoons of water. Combine the flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg; add to the creamed mixture and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes, or until easy to handle. On a floured surface, roll out the dough to ¼-inch thickness. Cut with a floured 6-inch cookie cutter. Place 2 inches apart on greased baking sheets. Re-roll the scraps and repeat. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are firm. Move to a wire rack to cool completely. While the cookies bake, make the icing. In a medium bowl, stir the milk into the sugar, then add vanilla. Note: The icing may be thickened with confectioners’ sugar or thinned out with milk, if desired. Add food color to tint. Squirt icing on your man and enjoy him!

From This Gingerbread Man Erotica Is the Spiciest We’ve Ever Read

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.