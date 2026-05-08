The ‘SNL’ Legend Who Snuck Into the Shower With Mike Myers Every Week

In December 2022, Dana Carvey and David Spade hosted a special two-part episode of their Fly on the Wall podcast dedicated to Chris Farley. Reflecting on Farley’s life and career on the 25th anniversary of his death, Carvey and Spade welcomed a number of special guests to share their own personal remembrances of the late comedian with them, including Mike Myers, who’d first met Farley at Chicago’s Second City Theatre in the late 1980s.

The two would cross paths again when they both joined the cast of Saturday Night Live shortly thereafter. And it was during their time together at SNL that Myers and Farley arguably had some of their most memorable interactions.

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According to Myers, every Saturday before the show went on the air, he would have an early dinner and head up to the 9th floor at NBC’s 30 Rock to take a shower in the communal bathroom. He’d purposely pick a time when he knew nobody else would be there—usually around 4:17 p.m.—and try to get in and out as quickly as possible. Myers would even lay out his belongings in such a way that the shower shouldn’t have taken him long.

Yet, week after week, like clockwork, Myers was joined by an unwanted visitor…

Chris Farley’s Weirdest SNL Prank Involved Mike Myers and a Communal Shower

As Myers explained, Farley popped up in the shower with him every time he was in there and proceeded to push him up against the wall with his naked body. “Oh, Michael, I’ve always loved you. Just one kiss,” Farley would say to him. Myers tried his best to fight Farley off, but not even punches would deter his uninvited guest. At the end of the day, Myers admitted that he found the situation so funny that it ultimately prevented him from hitting Farley very hard.

As for why Farley was able to catch him off guard time and time again, Myers attributed it to his exhausting work schedule at SNL. Myers’s mind was so preoccupied with rewriting sketches and everything else that was going on that he forgot about Farley’s shenanigans behind the scenes. It also probably didn’t help that Farley paid close attention to when Myers would make his way up to the 9th floor for his shower each week. You can listen to Myers’s full recollection of the pair’s bathroom encounters below.