The Strange Coincidence That Connects Lisa Ann Walter’s Kids to ‘The Parent Trap’

1998’s The Parent Trap tells the story of twin sisters Annie and Hallie (as played by Lindsay Lohan), who were separated at birth. When the girls end up at the same summer camp, they slowly learn they’re related, with one clue being that they were both born on October 11. From there, Annie and Hallie devise a plan to get their parents back together. Part of their scheme involves Annie impersonating Hallie and vice versa, so that each can spend time with the parent they didn’t grow up with.

Annie heads to Hallie’s home in California, and Hallie assumes the role of Annie in London. With the help of Annie’s butler and Hallie’s nanny, the twins arrange for their parents to reunite at a San Francisco hotel. Though not initially successful due to their father’s engagement to another woman, Annie and Hallie prank their dad’s fiancée into showing her true colors, and the couple decides to call it quits. This opens the door for the twins’ parents to rekindle their romance, and they eventually remarry.

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A Parent Trap Star Had Twins on the Same Day as the Twins in the Movie

Two years after the movie was released, Lisa Ann Walter, who played Hallie’s nanny, Chessy, gave birth to twins of her own—her third and fourth children, respectively. “The first two were born in Jersey because I lived first in Jersey City and then in Southern New Jersey,” Walter said during a 2023 episode of the Hi Jinkx! podcast. “And then I have identical boy twins—and they were born on the same day as the twins in The Parent Trap, on October 11. And they were born out here in L.A., down in Santa Monica.”

Walter went on to reveal that she was so shocked by the coincidence that she called up Nancy Meyers, the director of The Parent Trap, when she realized her kids had the same birthday as Lohan’s characters. “What hex did you put on me?” Walter asked her former collaborator, adding that she found the whole thing “weird.” She later joked that her dream was for the twin boys to get into fencing. In the movie, Annie and Hallie discover that they look alike at the end of a fencing match.