The Strokes, Turnstile, Kesha, Skrillex to Headline Bonnaroo 2026

This year’s edition of Bonnaroo was canceled due to inclement weather that washed away essentially three of the fest’s four days. Today, the Manchester, Tennessee-based festival announced its return in 2026 in a big way.

Taking place from June 11 through 14, Bonnaroo will be a bit scaled-down compared to recent years. Thursday night features fewer than a handful of artists. But it packs a significant punch. Headliners include dubstep king Skrillex, aughts indie kings the Strokes, EDM stadium act Rufus Du Sol, and singer-songwriter Noah Kahan. Also featuring prominently are Turnstile, GriZ, Teddy Swims, the Neighbourhood, Role Model, and Kesha.

As usual, Bonnaroo will feature its share of events unique to itself. In this case, 2026’s superjam will be led by Kesha and is called SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP. Additionally, none other than “Weird Al” Yankovic will be heading to the Farm for a special Saturday night set called Bigger & Weirder Saturday Late Night Roovue.

Other highlights on the bill include breakthrough rockers Geese, Wet Leg, Blood Orange, Lil Jon, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Vince Staples, and Spiritual Cramp, among many, many more.

Tickets for the Bonnaroo 2026 go on sale this Friday, December 5, at 10:00 a.m. CST through Bonnaroo’s website.

Check out the full lineup below: