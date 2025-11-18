‘Weird Al’ Announces 90-Date ‘Bigger & Weirder’ 2026 Tour

If you missed “Weird Al” Yankovic on his extensive 2025 Bigger & Weirder tour, then you’re in luck! The legendary polka star is heading back out in 2026 on an even more extensive trek, adding 90 new dates across North America.
Let me tell you from personal experience, you should snag tickets early for this. If you wait too long, you’ll end up like me this past summer. This was the only concert my 14-year-old even remotely cared to see. But I stalled too long, and the show sold out.
Instead, we joined some friends outside the venue (The Cuthbert Ampitheater in Eugene, OR) to listen to the show. And we were far from being the only ones in that park. It was crowded with people who also missed out on getting tickets. So, you can be sure I’ll be grabbing tickets for one of the three new Oregon dates he has scheduled for next year.
A presale for the tour begins today (Tuesday, Nov. 18), and general tickets will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 21) in most areas. You can also find the full list of dates below, and more details are available at Weird Al’s official website.
“Weird Al” Yankovic, ‘Bigger & Weirder’ May-June 2026 Tour Dates:
May 26 – Hollywood (Miami), FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino
May 27 – Estero (Ft. Myers), FL @ Hertz Arena
May 29 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
May 30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 31 – Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 2 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium
June 3 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
June 5 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
June 6 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
June 7 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
June 9 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
June 10 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
June 12 – Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater
June 13 – TBA
June 14 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center
June 17 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
June 19 – Riverside (Kansas City), MO @ MORTON Amphitheater
June 20 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
June 21 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
June 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 24 – Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena
June 26 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
June 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 28 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
June 30 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
“Weird Al” Yankovic, ‘Bigger & Weirder’ July 2026 Tour Dates:
July 1 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse
July 3 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
July 4 – Windsor (Detroit), ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
July 5 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
July 7 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
July 8 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena
July 10 – Syracuse, NY @ The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
July 11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
July 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 14 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
July 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
July 18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 19 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
July 21 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Koussevitzky Music Shed*
July 22 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
July 24 – Essex Junction (Burlington), VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo
July 25 – TBA
July 26 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre
July 28 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
July 29 – Harrington, DE @ Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair
July 31 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
“Weird Al” Yankovic, ‘Bigger & Weirder’ August 2026 Tour Dates:
Aug. 1 – Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
Aug. 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
Aug. 5 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio State Fair Concert Series
Aug. 6 – Noblesville (Indianapolis), IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series
Aug. 29 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Aug. 30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
“Weird Al” Yankovic, ‘Bigger & Weirder’ September 2026 Tour Dates:
Sept. 1- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
Sept. 2 – Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place
Sept. 3 – TBA
Sept. 5 – Puyallup (Seattle), WA @ Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair
Sept. 6 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Sept. 7 – Salem (Portland), OR @ Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair
Sept. 9 – Central Point (Medford), OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater
Sept. 11 – Lincoln (Sacramento), CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Sept. 12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
Sept. 13 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
Sept. 15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Viña Robles Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Sept. 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sept. 19 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Sept. 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena
Sept. 22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 23 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena
Sept. 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Sept. 26 – Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS @ Landers Center
Sept. 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center
Sept. 29 – Auburn, AL @ The Gouge Center
Sept. 30 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
“Weird Al” Yankovic, ‘Bigger & Weirder’ October 2026 Tour Dates:
Oct. 2 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater
Oct. 3 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater
Oct. 4 – Brandon (Jackson), MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
Oct. 6 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Oct. 7 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center
Oct. 8 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
Oct. 10 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
Oct. 11 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 13 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
Oct. 15 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 16 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
Oct. 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum