‘Weird Al’ Announces 90-Date ‘Bigger & Weirder’ 2026 Tour

If you missed “Weird Al” Yankovic on his extensive 2025 Bigger & Weirder tour, then you’re in luck! The legendary polka star is heading back out in 2026 on an even more extensive trek, adding 90 new dates across North America.

Let me tell you from personal experience, you should snag tickets early for this. If you wait too long, you’ll end up like me this past summer. This was the only concert my 14-year-old even remotely cared to see. But I stalled too long, and the show sold out.

Instead, we joined some friends outside the venue (The Cuthbert Ampitheater in Eugene, OR) to listen to the show. And we were far from being the only ones in that park. It was crowded with people who also missed out on getting tickets. So, you can be sure I’ll be grabbing tickets for one of the three new Oregon dates he has scheduled for next year.

A presale for the tour begins today (Tuesday, Nov. 18), and general tickets will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 21) in most areas. You can also find the full list of dates below, and more details are available at Weird Al’s official website.

May 26 – Hollywood (Miami), FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hotel and Casino

May 27 – Estero (Ft. Myers), FL @ Hertz Arena

May 29 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

May 30 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 31 – Alpharetta (Atlanta), GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 2 – Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

June 3 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

June 5 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

June 6 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

June 7 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

June 9 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

June 10 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

June 12 – Camdenton (Lake of the Ozarks), MO @ Ozarks Amphitheater

June 13 – TBA

June 14 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

June 16 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

June 17 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

June 19 – Riverside (Kansas City), MO @ MORTON Amphitheater

June 20 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

June 21 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

June 23 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 – Rapid City, SD @ Summit Arena

June 26 – Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

June 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 28 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

June 30 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

July 1 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Alliant Energy PowerHouse

July 3 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

July 4 – Windsor (Detroit), ON @ The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 5 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

July 7 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

July 8 – Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

July 10 – Syracuse, NY @ The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

July 11 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

July 12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

July 15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center

July 18 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 19 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 21 – Lenox, MA @ Tanglewood Koussevitzky Music Shed*

July 22 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

July 24 – Essex Junction (Burlington), VT @ Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo

July 25 – TBA

July 26 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

July 28 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 29 – Harrington, DE @ Delaware Lottery Summer Concert Series at the Delaware State Fair

July 31 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

Aug. 1 – Burgettstown (Pittsburgh), PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug. 2 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 4 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

Aug. 5 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio State Fair Concert Series

Aug. 6 – Noblesville (Indianapolis), IN @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 28 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

Aug. 29 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Aug. 30 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre



Sept. 1- Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

Sept. 2 – Kelowna, British Columbia @ Prospera Place

Sept. 3 – TBA

Sept. 5 – Puyallup (Seattle), WA @ Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Washington State Fair

Sept. 6 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Sept. 7 – Salem (Portland), OR @ Columbia Bank Concert Series at the Oregon State Fair

Sept. 9 – Central Point (Medford), OR @ Bi-Mart Amphitheater

Sept. 11 – Lincoln (Sacramento), CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept. 12 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Sept. 13 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Sept. 15 – Paso Robles, CA @ Viña Robles Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sept. 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 19 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Sept. 20 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Arena

Sept. 22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 23 – Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center Arena

Sept. 25 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sept. 26 – Southaven (Memphis, TN), MS @ Landers Center

Sept. 27 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center

Sept. 29 – Auburn, AL @ The Gouge Center

Sept. 30 – Tallahassee, FL @ Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

Oct. 2 – Birmingham, AL @ Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Oct. 3 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

Oct. 4 – Brandon (Jackson), MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Oct. 6 – Chattanooga, TN @ Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Oct. 7 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

Oct. 8 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

Oct. 10 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

Oct. 11 – University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 13 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

Oct. 15 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 16 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

Oct. 17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum