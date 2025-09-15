The U.S. Military Shot a UFO With a Hellfire Missile. It Dodged It.

The U.S. military apparently tried, and failed, to destroy a mysterious flying orb with a Hellfire missile. This bizarre tale comes to us via a congressional hearing held on September 9, where representatives and whistleblowers watched grainy black-and-white footage that looked like it could have been a clip from the film adaptation of Pong.

The video, leaked to Rep. Eric Burlison by an anonymous whistleblower, shows an MQ-9 Reaper drone tracking a metallic, spherical UAP off the coast of Yemen. As this metallic orb thing is whizzing through the air at incredible speed, another reaper fires a hellfire missile at it. It hits—and does nothing.

Debris flies everywhere, but the orb shrugs it off. Like a brick wall getting hit with a dodgeball. The wall does not care.

Phenomena like this were once called a UFO. But that’s now an outdated term. They are now called UAPs, unidentified anomalous phenomena. Even though UFO is already a general term for any mysterious flying object, everyone eventually just associated it with aliens.

So, the US government changed it to UAPs, unidentified anomalous phenomena, and everyone immediately started applying it to aliens, so that’s kind of f**ked, now, too. “Greenlight given to engage,” Burlison posted on X, “missile appears to be ineffective.”

A Hellfire missile is a laser-guided rocket that’s been known to turn tanks into scrap metal. They have been designed to shred a part of pretty much any vehicle on the planet, but apparently, not flying chrome spheres with no visible propulsion.

The missile strike occurred in October 2024, during U.S. operations in Yemen against Houthi rebels, though the military isn’t saying the object was related. In fact, they’re not saying much at all. Shocking, I know.

This latest hearing is Congress’s third in as many years on the subject of UAPs, which are steadily shifting from fringe sci-fi oddities to Very Serious Legislative Matters. Alongside the video reveal, lawmakers heard testimony from journalists, veterans, and military insiders who claim there are ongoing, classified efforts to recover and reverse-engineer alien tech. Maybe even the pilots.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, head of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets (a new House subcommittee that sounds like a child’s idea) called for transparency, arguing Americans deserve to know why our most advanced weapons bounced off of its target instead of obliterating it.