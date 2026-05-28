Illustration by Johnny Ryan VICE Magazine The VICE Guide to Lockpicking How to pick all kinds of locks—from a police car to a storage unit to the special trick with American Locks. By Nicolas Mackay May 28, 2026, 7:51am Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:guide, LOCKS, the not the photo issue Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Jacob Wackerhausen/Getty Images 3 Reaons Why You Should Masturbate Before a First Date, According to a Sexologist 6 hours ago By Ashley Fike Everything We Know About the 2,300-Year-Old Beer Found Inside an Ancient Tomb 7 hours ago By Luis Prada Thinking About Someone Else During Sex Is More Common Than You Think, Study Finds 7 hours ago By Ashley Fike A Whistleblower Claims the CIA Is Searching DNA Sites for Alien-Human Hybrids 8 hours ago By Ashley Fike