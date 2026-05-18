The Weirdest Guinness World Records Connected to ‘The Simpsons’ Include Tattoos, Speedruns, and a Giant Donut

When a show’s been around for as long as The Simpsons, it’s fair to assume that its longevity has come with a ton of accolades. Throughout its 37-season run, the hit animated series has earned countless awards and nominations and featured some of the few cartoon characters to have received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On top of all that, The Simpsons has quite a few Guinness World Records that pertain to it, which we’re gonna do a thorough examination of today.

Let’s begin with the records the show itself has earned. Two of the more noteworthy ones The Simpsons holds are Longest-Running Animated Sitcom (By Episode Count) and Most Guest Stars Featured in an Animated Series (810 as of 2020). It also broke three award-related records: Most People’s Choice Awards Won by a Cartoon (7), Most Emmy Awards Won for an Animated Series (37), and Most Emmy Wins for an Animated Show in One Year (6), the latter of which it shares with Love, Death & Robots.

Videos by VICE

That’s in addition to the series being the Most Liked TV Show on Facebook (with a reported 67,623,880 likes as of July 2016).

‘The Simpsons’ Has a Truly Ridiculous Number of Guinness World Records

Then there are records that fans of The Simpsons broke. Two of these are tattoo-related: Most Characters From a Single Animated Series Tattooed on the Body (203), and Most Tattoos of the Same Cartoon Character on the Body (55 of Homer). Two others involve Simpsons video games: Fastest Completion of Bonestorm Storm on The Simpsons: Hit & Run, and Fastest All Story Missions Completion of The Simpsons Hit & Run. Last on the fan side is the Largest Collection of Simpsons Memorabilia (2,580 items as of March 2008).

That leaves us with a few miscellaneous records. FX Networks broke the record for Longest Uninterrupted Broadcast of a TV Franchise after running The Simpsons for 300 hours straight in 2016. And Lego Dimensions holds the record for Most Licenses in a Single Video Game (28 total, including The Simpsons). Oh, did we mention the Largest Donut Cake record? The cake in question was made up to look like Homer’s trademark pink frosted donut.

And we’re not even counting records that used to pertain to The Simpsons, because, quite frankly, we’re exhausted at this point. What are we at, 14 now? Is there a record for Most Guinness World Records Pertaining to an Animated Series? Somebody should probably look into that.