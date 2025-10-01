The Witcher Author Criticizes CD Projekt Red for Getting Major Lore Wrong in Witcher 3

In a recent interview on Reddit, The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski opened up about the series’ adaptation into video games. However, the writer also revealed a major plotline CD Projekt Red got wrong in The Witcher 3. The game studio’s take on Witcher Schools could be problematic in the Witcher 4.

Sapkowski Says CD Projekt Red Got Witcher Schools “Narratively Incorrect”

Since its launch in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt has gone on to become one of the most revered games of the last two decades. For many players, it’s pretty much a perfect RPG and adaptation of the book series.

However, one person who disagrees with this is The Witcher creator Andrzej Sapkowski, who says the Polish game developer got some major lore elements wrong. During a September 30 Ask Me Anything (AMA) interview on Reddit, Sapkowski answered fan questions about the series.

The writer revealed that he wasn’t a fan of how the Witcher 3 handled Witcher Schools. “A single sentence about some ‘school of the Wolf’ mysteriously made its way into The Last Wish. I later deemed it unworthy of development and narratively incorrect, even detrimental to the plot.”

“Therefore, later I never included or referenced any Witcher Gryffindors or Slytherins again. Never. However, that one sentence was enough. Adaptors, particularly video game people, have clung to the idea with remarkable tenacity and have wonderfully multiplied these ‘witcher schools.’ Completely unnecessary.”

According to Sapkowski, CD Projekt Red took a throwaway sentence in his novel about Witcher Schools and expanded it into major lore. The author clarified that he might remove the passage about Witcher Schools from future versions of his book. Although the Polish writer also said he might end up expanding the plot element, to “set the record straight” about what the game series got wrong with it.

The Witcher 4 Could Double Down on Controversial Lore

This isn’t the first time that Andrzej Sapkowski has been critical of CD Projekt Red’s adaptation of his series. In early 2025, the author weighed in on the debate over whether Ciri could actually become a Witcher or not. In an interview, Sapkowski said, “CDPR sometimes write or call with a question, I don’t know why. Mutations? I never wrote that adult women can’t go through them, maybe someone did, but it wasn’t me. I don’t know, I haven’t thought about it.”

With his latest statements on Reddit, it doesn’t seem like Andrzej Sapkowski will be a fan of CD Projekt Red’s direction with Ciri and her potential plot with the School of the Lynx either. Given that this was teased in the original The Witcher 4 trailer, CD Projekt Red might actually be leaning further into lore that Sapkowski doesn’t fully approve of. This could especially be a problem with Ciri becoming a Witcher.

It should be pointed out that The Witcher series by CD Projekt Red is an adaptation. It doesn’t have to be completely faithful to the original source material. Although some diehard fans of the franchise don’t like it when the video game’s deviate too much from it.

Regardless, it’s always interesting to hear what Polish author thinks of CDPR’s version of his beloved novel series.