The Zodiac Signs That Are the Best Liars (and the Ones Who Can’t Lie At All)

Some people can bluff their way through anything—a bad poker hand, an awkward excuse, a surprise party they definitely already know about. Others couldn’t lie convincingly if their lives depended on it.

According to celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman, who teamed up with the experts at PokerTube, the difference might have an origin story in your astrological sign. “Bluffing isn’t just a card game skill; it’s a reflection of personality,” Honigman explains. “Some signs live for strategy, others can’t tell a lie to save their life. Knowing who’s who can make the difference between winning and losing.”

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Gemini, Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn: Born to Bluff

Of all the signs, Gemini is probably the most naturally gifted liar—playful, clever, and completely comfortable making a performance out of a small fib. Aries gets there on confidence alone, which, credit where it’s due, is a legitimate strategy.

Cancer is the surprise on this list. Honest by default, but absolutely ruthless when strategy calls for it, especially with people they actually care about. And Capricorn? Lying is just another tool in the arsenal. Ambitious and unsentimental about winning, if a well-placed bluff closes the gap, Capricorn already made that call three moves ago.

Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, and Aquarius: Willing But Unable

For Libra, the problem is follow-through. The desire to win is real, but the need to keep everyone comfortable is stronger, which makes full commitment to a bluff nearly impossible. Scorpio is weirder about it. Deeply secretive in real life, but weirdly squeamish about casual dishonesty in low-stakes situations. “Their heart isn’t in casual deception,” Honigman notes. “They don’t think anyone else is lying, and they feel awkward if they do it themselves.”

Sagittarius has no filter, which is both a personality trait and a liability at the card table. Whatever they’re thinking is more or less already on their face. Aquarius, meanwhile, picks up on everything—and still won’t use it. Too sincere for their own good, Honigman says.

Taurus, Leo, Virgo, and Pisces: Not Even Interested

Neither Taurus nor Leo needs to lie, just for different reasons. Taurus wins through patience and strategy, grinding it out rather than gaming it. Leo walks in already convinced they’re going to win, and honestly, that energy alone usually does the job.

Virgo refuses deception on principle, even when the whole point of the game is to deceive. Pisces won’t bluff either, though the reasoning is more self-aware—they know how easily they can be misled themselves, so they play it straight and trust their gut. “They are sensitive and can be easily misled themselves,” Honigman says, “so they play carefully and honestly.”

At the end of the day, the best liars aren’t necessarily the most dishonest people in the room. They’re just the ones who figured out early that confidence and commitment matter more than the actual lie. The worst liars, for their part, probably sleep better.