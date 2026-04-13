These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Most Luck in 2026, Astrologer Says

If you’ve been Googling “unlucky zodiac signs 2026” in between doomscrolling, you’re absolutely not alone. Searches for that phrase have exploded by over 5,000 percent recently, according to Google Trends data. But here’s the flip side of that cosmic anxiety spiral: some signs are about to have a genuinely spectacular year.

Admiral Casino partnered with celebrity psychic and astrologer Inbaal Honigman to figure out which signs have the planetary winds at their backs in 2026. The analysis draws on the actual movements of Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—not just energy or intention or whatever. So let’s get into it.

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Cancer and Leo: The Universe Is Literally Handing You a Gift

Jupiter, the planet of luck, expansion, and financial growth, spends the first half of 2026 in Cancer before moving into Leo for the second half. “Jupiter rules financial success, growth, expansion, travel, and adventure. It is a happy-go-lucky planet which sprinkles good fortune wherever it goes,” Honigman says.

In practical terms, both Cancer and Leo can expect opportunity, prosperity, and what Honigman calls “blessings.” She specifically points to home expansion and growing investments as especially favored territory. If you’re a Cancer or Leo who’s been sitting on a big decision, this is your window.

Taurus: Finally, Some Breathing Room

For Taurus, the good news in 2026 has nothing to do with what’s entering their sign. It’s about what’s leaving. Uranus, the planet of rebellion and upheaval, has been camped out in Taurus for seven years, and that transit wraps up in late April. It won’t be back for about 80 years.

“During the Uranus years, Taurus were questioning themselves, living through uncertainty and extreme self-reflection,” Honigman explains. “In 2026, the absence of Uranus will encourage Taurus to be more confident, happy, and secure in themselves.”

She also refers to the Taurus new moon on May 16th as a significant turning point—new projects, new directions, new people. Honigman says opportunities will “flood” the sign. After seven years of existential turbulence, a little flood of good stuff sounds about right.

Aries: The Unlikely Overachiever

Two major planets moved into Aries in early 2026: Neptune (planet of dreams) arrived in January, Saturn (planet of discipline) followed in February. For most signs, that combination would feel like a lot to unpack. For Aries, Honigman says it could be a “stroke of luck.”

“Aries are do-ers, not dreamers,” she notes, which means Neptune’s influence actually fills a real gap. Add Saturn’s structure to Aries’ natural fearlessness, and you get someone who can now dream and execute. Honigman predicts this makes 2026 a strong year for Aries to study, travel, invest in creative ventures, and advance professionally. She adds that career growth in particular “will bear fruit quite quickly.”

For a sign that typically runs on instinct alone, having the cosmic backing of both vision and discipline is a truly interesting combination.

Whether you’re a true believer or just someone who reads their horoscope when life gets weird, Honigman’s analysis makes a pretty compelling case. Cancer, Leo, Taurus, and Aries have the universe in their corner this year. The rest of you have permission to keep Googling.