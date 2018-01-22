This Blueberry Chia Breakfast Pudding Makes Itself While You Sleep

They say breaking up is hard to do, but come on: you can drink your way through a breakup. Waking up is what’s really hard to do. The screech of the alarm clock, the frigid patch of floor next to your bed, the frustrating disappearance of time that always seems to render you ten minutes late to work no matter how much earlier you wake up.

Which is why whipping up a homemade, non-pathetic breakfast always seems out of the question. At best, most of us are faced with a stale granola bar, a miniature plastic trough of miserable yogurt, or a greasy eggwich from the corner store. Who the hell actually finds themselves sitting down to a stack of custard-filled brioche French toast topped with homemade jam on a weekday? Come Sunday, no problem. But what’s a worker bee who wants a decent AM meal to do on a weekday morning?

Ken Addington of Brooklyn’s Five Leaves is a bona fide brunch master, and he can deftly whip up any number of incredible items to help you survive your hangover. But this particular dish might just be the antidote to your midweek ennui. It’s all about letting the components rest while you’re getting shut-eye, too.

Start by whisking together chia seeds with apple cider and honey. Pop them in the fridge with blueberries, lime zest, and a hint of allspice, and in the morning, you’ll find a pudding. It’s magic.

While that mixture is hanging out, steep a handful or two apricots in a mix of simmering agave syrup, lime, salt, and turmeric. Simultaneously, soak some goji berries in orange juice.

Then, when you stumble out of bed in your XXL Megadeth shirt, throw ’em all together. Toss a few hazelnuts on there for crunch. Boom: you’ve got an easy as hell, sweet, and—dare we use the dreaded word—superfood-packed breakfast that you didn’t even have to put in your contacts to assemble.

This first appeared on MUNCHIES in January 2017.