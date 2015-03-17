This ‘House of Cards’ Homage Is Not What It Seems

JOVD: House of Cards The Hague from JOVD on Vimeo.

Last year Vienna played the role of Washington D.C. in a semi-viral video homage to the House of Cards title sequence. Today, the Netherlands gets a shot-for-shot remake that replaces the original’s timelapses with sweeping footage of The Hague.

A deeper dig, however, reveals that the video above may be a work of politics more than a work of art. JOVD, the youth arm of political party VVD (the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy), created the video, but told Dutch news that the piece has no political motives. The inverted flag matches up with that of the House of Cards title, but so do the cuts to Jeff Beal’s House of Cards (Main Title Theme). What we know is that district elections are tomorrow and polls are reportedly deadlocked.

