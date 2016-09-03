What Would Happen if your Pizza Tweeted Every Time You Take a Bite?

Images via, via

The Tweet Your Food app might sound like a shame-based dieting strategy, but this Stupid Hackathon project is anything but. Generated by Denny George and Matthew Kaney, Tweet Your Food actually lets the food you’re eating do the tweeting—a sensor, plugged directly into your food, sends information to a computer every time the user takes a bite. The result is one enthusiastic tweet (per bite) that gives a whole new meaning to the term “live feed.”

The project is one of many homespun hacks from the Stupid Hackathon, which also included the creation of a a telepresence robot (actually a human with an iPad strapped to their face), a calendar of retouched photos of male intellectuals, and a laser-cut excuse generator.

