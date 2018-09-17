This is Ryan Fitzpatrick Now

Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently in, like, the third or fourth renaissance of his career, as he makes the case to keep Jameis Winston on the sidelines when he returns from his three-game suspension in two weeks. After balling out in the season opener to the tune of 417 yards and 4 touchdowns (and one happy fantasy football-playing son), Fitzpatrick started off Week 2 against Philadelphia with a 75-yard touchdown to former Eagle DeSean Jackson.

He finished the game with another 400-plus yard, 4-touchdown performance and strolled into his post-game press conference looking like an absolute boss.

Videos by VICE

The amount of hair in this picture is almost too much to handle.

The look may be playing a part, but his hot start has folks legitimately talking about whether Fitzpatrick should continue playing even after starter and overall No. 1 pick Jameis Winston returns from suspension in Week 4. According to Ian Rapoport, the Bucs are seriously considering riding the Fitzmagic carpet for as long as it stays afloat, while letting Winston get back into rhythm.

Tampa says their future is tied to Winston as the starter, even though he was suspended three games for sexually assaulting an Uber driver in 2016, was previously accused of rape while at Florida State, and has generally shown incredibly poor judgment. Despite his history, Tampa Bay still made Winston the top pick of the 2015 draft, so it will likely take more than a couple good games from a 35-year-old journeyman quarterback who has a habit of playing like a world beater and quickly flaming out to unseat him.

Still, Ryan Fitzpatrick is enjoying himself for as long as he can, and if it means we get Fitzy showing up to postgame pressers looking like a 2018 version of The Fonz, I for one am on board.