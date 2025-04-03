This Kinky Idle Game Accidentally Captured What It’s Like To Be a Streamer

Fun fact. Before my YouTube channel was pulled for my giantess vore content, one of my most popular videos was a female-for-female yandere ASMR audio. The upload originally performed below average when I posted it. Then, I woke up one morning and realized it had over 10,000 views. The YouTube algorithm kept sending the video to its target demographic, and they kept getting hooked.

Or should I say “stuffed”? You see, the premise was super simple but very kinky: I kidnapped you and was going to make you gain weight by forcing you to eat ice cream. Struggle all you want, I planned to make you huge. Unsurprisingly, the video was a major hit with the feederism community, a kink focused on overeating, gaining weight, and filling out one’s stomach with food.

Videos by VICE

Om nom nom

Feederism is one of those “gray area” kinks that tend to slip past the radar on YouTube. As long as you’re not too explicit with the material, YouTube more or less allows content creators to upload videos massaging their swollen guts and talking about how full they are. Or showing their partners feeding them until they’re too stuffed to move. It may seem odd that YouTube allows this fetish content, but think about it. If you start banning feederism content, next you’ll have to ban mukbang. It’s a slippery slope, slippier than a gullet lubricated with Shamrock Shakes. So, the fetish is best left untouched.

Play video

This seems to be the case at Twitch as well. One of the most popular vore-themed VTubers, the aptly named Twitch Partner Voraisha, does Twitch streams where she reportedly eats large quantities of food and then posts a swollen gut shot after. It’s become a signature part of her channel events; I once caught a stream where she guzzled down soda like crazy. Really putting the “vore” in voretuber, evidently.

The curves are curving right, momma!

Screenshot: KannaScape

All this brings me to the feederism and weight gain-themed fetish game Feed the Streamer. In the game, you, well, feed a streamer. More specifically, you star as a manager for a pink-haired gamer girl named Kaia. The game begins with Kaia at a meager 110, just barely giving her a curvy figure. The player’s job is to help Kaia start packing on the pounds. At first, that means clicking a red heart button that gives you a dollar apiece, which can eventually buy you a $50 cookie. This $50 cookie adds a whole pound. Talk about high-calorie sweets. Things grow from there — particularly, Kaia’s waistline.

As time goes on, players can purchase upgrades to increase clicker amounts, receive income passively, and even earn donations. This is important, as the more money you have, the more expensive food you can acquire. Like french fries, pancakes, milkshakes, an entire pizza. And the most American of foods: burgers.

While it’s admittedly adorable seeing a thin girl pack on the pounds and become a chubby egirl, it’s not Feed the Streamer‘s weight gain elements that caught my interest. Rather, it’s the realistic gameplay loop. As Kaia starts gaining viewers, her chat starts popping off. People start using emotes that look like Kaia in amazement and excitement. She also starts receiving compliments like “every time I watch, I discover something new,” “this stream is the highlight of my day,” and “the ASMR I never knew I needed.”

The love feels exhilarating at first. People even suggest collabs or off-stream events. But like your average Twitch chat, trolls, kinkshamers, and creeps start posting in chat. In order to keep views high, players have to remove their negative comments. Lose too many fans, and you’ll lose the game. All the while, you’re still trying to press the heart button as many times as possible, still trying to collect upgrades to improve how much money you get, and still feeding Kaia with as much food as possible to make her grow fatter and fatter.

Food should be enjoyed, not exploited? Ok lmao

Screenshot: KannaScape

All this felt very familiar. Not the gaining weight part per se (although that’s true, too). Rather, Feed the Streamer accidentally captured the streaming experience perfectly. First, you start with nobody and nothing. Through hard work, sweat, and pressing mouse1 a lot, you earn your first $50 on Twitch. Then, regular chatters start appearing. Then, trolls come in. The love and praise are nice, but the negative comments demand immediate attention. So, suddenly, you’re ignoring how much your community loves you and only focusing on the random people that hate you.

All the while, you’re still trying to grow your streams, still trying to provide the content that viewers want, and still trying to invest your money back into your Twitch. The money starts coming in at substantial levels, but eventually, it’s just another form of passive income you take for granted. So, you keep earning money, you keep grabbing as much food as possible to make Kaia (and her audience) huge… and for what? To keep grinding? Keep seeing the number go up and getting hate?

Eventually, you check out from the experience entirely and just go through the motions, earning income without really caring about chat or how big you are, only occasionally checking in so you can stuff Kaia with more food and maybe get her a little bigger. Suddenly, this exciting and exhilarating career has lost all its luster, even though your fans obsess over you and your vibe.

Whew. What an accurate depiction of the streaming experience.

Feed the Voretuber

Screenshot: Ana Valens

I’m being a bit dramatic, but Feed the Streamer really did remind me of the highs and lows of VTubing. Gaining a community but losing sight of its importance as you’re trying to grow. Taking love and support for granted until it slips away. And those nasty comments. Oof. Seeing lots of love and support, then suddenly being hit with kinkshaming or trolling? It triggered something in me, it gave me that pit in my stomach that hits when I receive a negative Twitch chat or a transphobic tweet.

Granted, just like in real life, I ended up overcoming the negativity and focusing on the most important things: Getting as fat as humanly possible. Erm, I mean. Supporting Kaia’s streaming career and making sure her audience is chill. And seeing a cute girl do something kinky, that too. But still. Feed the Streamer hit a little too close to home as a VTuber. Even if it’s ultimately a kink game about making a thin girl fat, there’s a kernel of truth underneath the burgeoning rolls of its ever-growing gamer girl.