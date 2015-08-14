This Mirrored City Footage Will Send Your Head Spinning

British timelapse filmmaker Richard Bentley warps and merges footage from an undisclosed urban landscape (most definitely New York City) in this mesmerizing mobile Rorschach test. After Bentley started rotating and twisting still images and uploading them to his Instagram account, according to the video’s short description, “Applying that same technique to my timelapse footage was the next natural progression.” [DE]ception gets its name from the Christopher Nolan film, Inception, and the director’s tendency to send his viewers for a loop. Check it out below:

[DE]ception from Richard Bentley on Vimeo.

