This Upcoming Game Features a Trans Lesbian Vampire as the Protagonist? SOLD

As a trans lesbian, I have to admit, there aren’t that many games out there that put lesbian trans women front and center. In fact, most games don’t even allow us to play as trans women at all. While representation for trans girls is growing in gaming — Apex Legends has Catalyst, Celeste has Madeline, and Life is Strange: Double Exposure has Gwen Hunter — we’re by and large still treated as side characters added to help make games look a little gayer. A little more progressive. A little more diverse. Celeste is one of the few single-player games I can think of where the main character is a trans woman. It’s still considered a stretch to put a trans woman front and center, doubly so if she’s a transbian.

So naturally, when I heard about Thruster Games’ upcoming title Crimson Tale, I knew I had to write about it. My first exposure to the game was literally a post on Reddit’s r/actuallesbians, where the team advertised its gay trans girl lead.

“We found there’s not enough lesbian representation in gaming,” the post reads. “So here’s a lesbian trans vampire fighting for what’s right!” That thread has over 2,200 upvotes, with many praising the game’s preview trailer and encouraging others to wishlist the title on Steam.

“I wonder what will TRANSPIRE in the game,” one Redditor joked. “Seriously though. Looks really fun and I’d totally play it if I had the money.”

‘Crimson Tale’ is a game about a trans lesbian who can’t walk in the sun. Like me!

Crimson Tale is a “short first-person narrative puzzle game” featuring a trans vampiress named Elizabeth. Elizabeth, fresh off the heels of her partner’s demise, decides to “avenge her love and bring an end to the last of the oppression responsible” for a “decaying village where the nobility has fled.” Shade plays a core role in the game, as you’ll have to figure out how to navigate the world without walking into sunlight. You’ll also use blood magic to time travel via human bodies, changing your environment in the present by diving into the past. Other powers include maneuvering objects via telekinesis and bringing puzzle pieces back to their original state. You can even find certain special, hidden symbols using your powers.

In short, Crimson Tale promises a world where a transbian like myself can lift objects with her mind. And can’t walk in the sun. Both of which sound oddly familiar, particularly the “not going out in the sunlight” part (but that’s due to social anxiety, not vampirism).

In all seriousness, though, I’m incredibly excited to see what Crimson Tale has in store. Go ahead and follow the game on Bluesky for updates, as well as wishlisting it on Steam. Oh, and don’t forget to spread the word about the project. Apparently, the dev team is looking for content creators interested in the game. No better time than the present to highlight trans lesbian representation, right?