This VTuber’s Live2D Model List Lets Anyone Start VTubing Right Away. Even You

VTubing is an incredible hobby, but it can also be an expensive one. Doubly so if you want a Live2D model, the gold standard in 2D VTubing. Commissioning a rig and a model can cost thousands of dollars, especially if you’re seeking out some of the top creators in the field. Is it worth the price? Absolutely, without a doubt. But unless you’re rich (and if you are, DM me), Live2D probably isn’t your first choice for VTubing. Most VTubers aspire to move on to a 2D model in due time, often starting with a 3D VRM or a PNGTuber before saving enough money to make the jump over to Live2D.

However, a growing number of artists have started making pre-made Live2D models avatar bases that are completely customizable in VTube Studio. Tons of these bases are out there at this point. So many, it’s hard to keep track. That’s where a new list by VTuber LunarGabriel comes in handy. Introducing the “VTuber Resources Mega List,” available on Google Sheets now.

Videos by VICE

Over 150 VTuber bases, just for you

An example Live2D ‘Minecraft’ VTuber from Arthur Dreamur’s avatar base. Screenshot: Arthur Dreamur

The VTuber Resources Mega List is something every VTuber should bookmark. The sheet is split into three tabs: Live2D models, various picrews for PNGTubers and pets, as well as VRM & Live2D mascot models. That said, the real appeal of the sheet is the sheer number of Live2D bases available to create your very own VTuber. As of this article’s publication, 151 Live2D models are available, with one list sorted by type and another sorted by price. From androgynous models to Minecraft-themed VTubers, free VTubers to bases costing over $100, this list has everything a new 2D VTuber could ever ask for. It’s also a great opportunity to boost artists’ hard work, sharing their avatars to a wider customer base.

“I think it took me about four hours or so to put together the main list of all the customizable Live2D models on there,” LunarGabriel told Waypoint. “I don’t use Live2D myself. But I have a VTuber community server, The Gremlin Squad, with a VTuber resources forum channel. I was updating my posts on there ’cause a new customizable model had just come out, but the list of them in Discord had gotten so long, it was hard to sort through. So I figured I’d just put it all on a spreadsheet for easier access.”

LunarGabriel also provides resources for building your own little pet that can be rigged up with various text-to-speech redeem programs. This includes VTS P.O.G., which I use myself for TTS redeems on my streams (in my case, I have a PNGTuber-esque anime college girl that says whatever chat wants; she’s my “pet girl”). I’m also fond of the various game-related avatars LunarGabriel collected. Including a R.E.P.O.-themed VTuber, an Omori-style look, and, yes, a pretty high-end Minecraft VTuber.

From one Vtuber to another: THis list is peak

Play video

LunarGabriel has done a fantastic job curating this list. Several of the Live2D models available are ones I’ve personally eyed for purchase. Such as Suiika’s customizable Live2D model, Miyu’s avatar base, and CingFong’s Live2D avatar. Seeing them all in one place is a true blessing. While VTubing resources are aplenty across the ‘net, the community is rather decentralized. It’s not uncommon to find an amazing asset, only to completely misplace it. LunarGabriel solves this problem by just putting dozens of avatars into one big list.

Not to mention, I have a personal reason to love the VTuber Resources Mega List. I’ve been kicking around converting my succubus VTuber model over to Live2D. But I haven’t actually used VTube Studio in years. I’ve been looking for an interim prototype model to learn VTube Studio, practice piloting a 2D VTuber, and tease my audience about my future plans. So, I’m particularly grateful to LunarGabriel for putting their Live2D list together.

“It’s a great way to start out without having to spend a ton on a model,” she told me.

MY CUSTOMIZABLE VTUBER MODEL IS OUT NOW 🤗



get yours here:

ko-fi: https://t.co/MEntvoRWPN



vgen: https://t.co/iSS6sla9dN pic.twitter.com/EVWsq0U5RU — Suiika Customizable Model OUT NOW! (@suiika___) February 14, 2025

Resource lists are amazing when they first come out. But sometimes, they lose their relevancy due to a lack of updates. Luckily, LunarGabriel plans to update their list regularly, she told Waypoint. In fact, in terms of additional avatar assets, they’ve “been watching another new one that’s in progress” and plan to add it to the list “as soon as it drops.”

Oh, and if you’re just starting out? LunarGabriel has some advice: Turn off the viewer count and just stream! “That, and don’t be afraid to reach out to others!” she told me.

Go check out the VTuber Resources Mega List if you haven’t already. Don’t forget to read through Waypoint’s guide to making the most out of your VRoid Studio model, too.