THIS WEEK ONLINE: Anime Twink Optus Hack

The world of chess continues to enjoy a tea-drenched spotlight: Chess Grandmaster Maxim Dlugy Admitted to Cheating on Chess.com, Emails Show



uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh: A Frida Kahlo Drawing Was Destroyed to Make NFTs



This week in immeasurable heaven: Scientists Discover Unexplained ‘Megahalo’ Structures in Space That Could Reveal Secrets of Cosmic Web Connecting Universe

WHAT HAPPENED: 22/09 – 30/09

Optus saga UNLOADED

Baby Zyzz! is continuing the legacy

is continuing the legacy “Mountain Man” keeping the lost art of stone skipping alive

alive Try Guys cut ties with Wife Guy

cut ties with Instagram deleted Pornhub

Pornhub “At first, she said, she was afraid of the crowds who gathered to adore her. Then she began to feed on them.”

OPTUS SAGA UNLOADED: 10,000 OPTUS CUSTOMERS HAD THEIR DATA LEAKED. HACKER[S]’ ANIME TWINK PIC IS ETERNAL

THEN [DEFINITELY NOTHING TO DO WITH THE AFP AND FBI GETTING INVOLVED] THEY SAID

“SOWWY :333”

OPTUS SAYS THEY’RE LOOKING TO HIRE A FULL TIME IT & CYBER RISK MANAGER THOUGH <3

HERE’S EVERYTHING THAT’S HAPPENED SO FAR

[Here]

BABY ZYZZ! IS CONTINUING THE LEGACY

Thought Muzzing died with Zyzz? You fool. A legacy that powerful can never die.



Baby Zyzz is a 21 year-old US-based bodybuilder, musician and TikTok personality. He’s just one gen Zer motivated to evolve out of “sad cunt” status by the prophetic teachings of the great, late, Zyzz: i.e. the greatest muzza to ever live. U mirin brah? U jelly? Or are you inspired?

[here]

WORLD NEWS

THE “MOUNTAIN MAN” KEEPING THE LOST ART OF STONE-SKIPPING ALIVE

An “easy contender for best story of the week”, according to our head of editorial. It’s about the world’s greatest stone skipper, a 56 year-old man named Kurt “Mountain Man” Steiner with an unbeatable record in the lost art of sending rocks skeeting across water. I haven’t read the article, yet, because it’s really long, but I’m about to, and the reason I am compelled to is this paragraph:

“Skipping has brought Steiner respite from a life of depression and other forms of mental illness. It has also, in part, left him broke, divorced, and, since the death of his greatest rival, adrift from his stone-skipping peers. Now, in middle age, with a growing list of aches and pains, he must contemplate the reality that, in his most truthful moments, he throws rocks not simply because he wants to, but because he has no choice.”

[Here]

FINANCE

TRY GUYS CUT TIES WITH WIFE GUY

I have literally never heard of “Try Guys” or “BuzzFeed” or “2014” but it looks as though I have to try and understand, because the Try Guys’ wife guy cheated on his wife with a subordinate employee and the internet has gone into a blood-in-shark-tank-style frenzy over it. Even if the Try Guys ever existed, there’s no way they had any relevance before this. So why do so many people care? What’s so funny? What’s the tea??????

Kelly Kasulis Cho sums it up pretty succinctly for the Washington Post, and yes, it is pretty funny: The Try Guys, joined by a wider cast of characters, are known for videos that show them participating in novel activities such as swimming with sharks or being hypnotised on camera. Although their videos are often laced with adult humour, Fulmer has sought to distinguish himself by cultivating a personal brand centred on his image as a doting husband and father. Fan accounts on YouTube have created supercuts of each time Fulmer says “my wife” in Try Guys videos. Fulmer and his spouse, Ariel, also jointly published “The Date Night Cookbook,” a collection of recipes, and launched a parenting podcast.

Adding to the bombastic nature of all of this is the fact his name is Ned. NED???? And, he looks exactly as you might imagine him to look. Click the link below to find out.

[ here ]

CULTURE

INSTAGRAM DELETING PORNHUB

This week, a spokesperson for Meta confirmed what many had already suspected: Instagram had permanently disabled the Pornhub account. According to Instagram, the reason was a decade of community guidelines violations. But banning Pornhub’s – distinctly PG – Instagram account is just the latest in Meta’s anti-sex work tirade, revealing again the double standards and whorephobia implemented when it comes to the adult industry. As Samantha Cole writes for VICE, Pornhub posted an open letter to Instagram on Tuesday, endorsed by 63 pornographers, performers, models, and industry activism groups, demanding an explanation.

“Pornhub’s safe-for-work account has been disabled for three weeks. In the interim, Kim Kardashian has posted her fully exposed ass to her 330 million followers without any restrictive action from Instagram,” the letter stated.

IT’S HONESTLY A MIRACLE I COULD SALVAGE ANY TWEETS AFTER THE DIRTY DIGITAL AVALANCHE OF “TRY GUYS”, “BUZZFEED” AND “MILLENNIALS”: A BRAZEN AND DESPICABLE ATTEMPT TO RUIN MY WEEK ONLINE

“AT FIRST, SHE SAID, SHE WAS AFRAID OF THE CROWDS WHO GATHERED TO ADORE HER. THEN SHE BEGAN TO FEED ON THEM.”

While not from this week online, rather, five years and a month ago online, this segment on Lady Di maintains relevance, particularly due to several things that have happened online over the past few weeks. It’s also just a good read. Novelist Hilary Mantel on “the death of the Princess of Wales, an icon ‘only loosely based on the young woman born Diana Spencer’”, for The Guardian.

[Here]

EMPLOYEES OF THE WEEK

TIK TIK TOK

CULTURE

