Time Loops, Nostalgic Adventures, And… Beans? ‘How Was Your Day?’ Takes Players on a Time-Traveling Adventure To Find A Lost Dog

Groundhog Day meets Stranger Things. That was my first introduction to How Was Your Day?, an upcoming narrative adventure game that sends Diya into a never-ending time loop in search of Beans. Beans, of course, is her dog. Her puppy has gone missing in action, and her day just continues to get worse and worse. To top it all off, the same day just continues to repeat over and over again, giving her no relief from the constant terror that she’s feeling. Will Diya be able to find Beans in How Was Your Day?, or is she bound to be stuck in this never-ending day? I guess you could download the demo and try it out for yourself.

Screenshot: Mad Carnival

Don’t Bother Asking DIya ‘How Was Your Day?’, Because She’s Not Having It

How Was Your Day? is a game all about conquering your fears. Diya realizes that she’s never going to find Beans if she doesn’t try to do something about it, even if that means she has to break out of her comfort zone. She’s bound to keep on the same track if she does the same things, so it’s time for Diya to have her big break. Shortly after moving to a new country, Diya is alone, scared, and unsure of what life is going to throw her way. Adding insult to injury, she’s now friendless, dogless, and completely lost. Of course, the supernatural is bound to sneak into her life to put everything on its head.

Videos by VICE

Created by a group of passionate folks from New Zealand, How Was Your Day? brings the Kiwi flair to the foreground. Devoted to the ’80s, the team at Mad Carnival is hoping to make this a nostalgic trip to remember. For those of you who need mini-games to keep yourself occupied, they’ve got your back, too. The ’80s had the big Arcade boom, and it’s well represented here. If you fail to get the high score in Intergalactic Intruders? Just wait for the day to start again, and give it another go. The story and premise of How Was Your Day? have me very interested. But mainly, I just need to see what I can do to help Beans. I hardly know Beans, and I already love them.