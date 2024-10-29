Time to Put Away Your Wii U; The Last Reason to Use It Is Coming to Switch

I know it’s popular to hate on the Wii U, but I genuinely loved that freakshow of a console. With plenty of exciting games like… uh… Nintendo Land, it’s hard to understand why it wasn’t more popular. Well, for fans of the Xenoblade Chronicles series, it was home to arguably the best entry in the franchise. That is, until 2025 at least when Xenoblade Chronicles X finds a new home.

Screenshot: Nintendo

I’m Really Feeling It Now That ‘Xenoblade Chronicles X’ Is Coming To the Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles X is one of those dream games fans always hoped would come to the Switch. Now, shortly before the inevitable release of the upcoming Switch U, we finally have the chance to play one of the most critically acclaimed releases on the platform.

Releasing on March 20, 2025, fans can look forward to a plethora of enhancements, alongside a chance to experience one of the best RPGs in modern history. It’s just a shame it’s taken nearly 10 years for this to finally happen, but the best is yet to come, as they say.

To be fair, we’re still waiting on that Twilight Princess and Wind Waker HD port, but I’ll settle for this. A final push to give the Nintendo Switch one of, if not the most impressive Nintendo library before releasing a new console. Let’s just hope backward compatibility is confirmed for the upcoming console. Things like this happening more or less confirm it, but you never know with Nintendo.

Games like Xenoblade Chronicles X are perfect for the hybrid console. Getting to take a massive 100+ hour adventure on the road? Sign me up. After experiencing the pure bliss of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 on an OLED Switch, I’m already itching for more Monolith action.

Alongside the ability to finally play on a system that more than 200 people owned, visual enhancements and additional story beats can be found in the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. It’s a great year to be an XCX fan, so maybe a ‘brat’ collaboration is inbound.