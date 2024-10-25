‘Silent Hill 2’ Patch 1.05 Corrects Another Critical Bug

I don’t have to articulate how great Bloober Team’s Silent Hill 2 is at this point, do I? We’ve done this dance, we’ve sung this song. You don’t want to talk reception; you want to know about the game’s latest patch! So, Silent Hill 2 recently received the 1.05 patch, meant to address a few more critical bugs and glitches. I won’t hold you any longer — here are the details of the latest patch!

‘silent hill 2’ Patch 1.05 details

Fixes

Labyrinth Progression Blocker: Fixed an issue where players who saved their game in the Labyrinth, after Toluca Prison, on the previous version encountered a progression blocker if the save data was loaded after updating to Patch 1.04. We have implemented a fix by adding a safeguard that forces proper activation of the necessary triggers, ensuring smooth progression moving forward.

Features

Steam Cloud Saves: We have enabled Steam Cloud support for PC players on Steam®. Please note that the game will automatically sync with the latest cloud save data. If the cloud save is more recent than the local save, it will overwrite the local data without a warning pop-up. We recommend players back up their local saves if you wish to keep multiple versions.

With the patch out of the way, ‘silent hill 2’ is on a roll

Really, that was a quickie for you! Otherwise, Silent Hill 2 earned the adoration of the masses! …Well, mostly. Since I’ve been banging on how cool the game is, here’s what I’ll do. Have a non-spoiler Reddit review that isn’t as high on the game as most others are!

“Pros:

Great environmental graphics

Great sound design

Genuinely scary atmosphere (the implementation of fog is amazing )

) Super emotional and complex story by the end

Great enemy design

Cons:

Repetitive and boring combat mechanics

Repetitive exploration e.g. 100 breakable walls, floor crawls etc.

Very little enemy variety

Almost no payoff to the scary atmosphere (edit: in the short term). To elaborate, at the start I felt genuinely scared when exploring because of the tension built by the atmosphere. But once I realized it was never going to be anything other than basic enemies around the corner, the scariness plummeted to 0, which was extremely disappointing.”

Thanks, WondersomeWalrus! Keeping the community honest!