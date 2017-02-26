How to Make the Best Boozy Chocolate Mint Milkshake Ever

Mint and chocolate should be up there with all of the other great love stories of the food world, so seamless in their connection that they become symbolic in their perfect pairing, like peanut butter and jelly or peas and carrots. The mint cools the slight bitterness of cocoa; the chocolate draws out the sweetness of the mint.

And when you throw some ice cream in the mix—oh, honey. A treat of all treats.

As masters of artisan confectionary, the team behind San Francisco’s Dandelion Chocolate knows this principle all too well. When they recently visited the MUNCHIES garden, it was the chocolate mint that immediately tickled their fancy. Yes, there is a sweet, dark-leafed variety of mint that goes by that adorable name—and it seemed like the perfect base for a chocolaty milkshake.

And as we all know, a lot of things are improved upon by adding booze. The secret here is to use good chocolate, and chocolate mint, specifically. Bourbon and blood orange bitters take this creamy drink to the next level by adding complexity—and the capacity to get you drunk.

You could try whirling around a few scoops of mint chip with some Jack Daniel’s, but it wouldn’t taste like this. Although when these elements combine—chocolate, mint, and liquor—you really can’t go wrong.