Happy Monday, and welcome to a new week!

Today, we are still in the waning gibbous moon phase, which lasts for around seven days. The current moon is 66% illuminated by the sun.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 10, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Cancer, a water sign known for its sensitive and nurturing nature. The moon is currently around 66% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 10, the moon is 20.58 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon.” Each lunar cycle lasts for around 29.53 days, spanning eight phases. We are now in the second half and sixth phase of the current cycle.

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon occurs just after the full moon and before the last quarter moon, when the moon slowly loses illumination from the sun. It is the sixth of eight phase of the lunar cycle.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.”

Waning Gibbous Moon in Cancer

Today’s waning gibbous moon is in the water sign of Cancer, a particularly emotional and empathetic sign. When the moon enters Cancer, you might find yourself feeling more sensitive or nostalgic than usual.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Cancer, “Your feeling of safety is now related to your home, family, and related activities such as cooking and gardening. You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things.”

Additionally, you might benefit from considering various perspectives and keeping an open mind.

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The moon is an incredible symbol of nature’s cycles and our connection to the divine, as well as rebirth, growth, and transformation.

The waning gibbous moon symbolizes a time for release and reflection. During this phase, you might feel particularly introspective and grateful for your blessings, while also craving rest and surrendering control. Many view this time as an extension of the full moon’s energy, which asks us to let go of what no longer serves us.