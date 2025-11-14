Happy Friday! We’ve officially made it to the weekend, which will hopefully bring some well-deserved rest before the powerful new moon later next week.

Today, we are still in the waning crescent moon phase, aka the last phase of the lunar cycle. Throughout this seven-day phase, the moon will slowly lose illumination from the sun until it reaches the new moon (and a new lunar cycle) at 0% illumination. If you gaze up at the sky tonight, you might notice the moon as a sliver of light, similar to the tip of a fingernail.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 14, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Virgo, an earth sign known for its love of organization, attention to detail, and dedication to the grind. The moon is currently around 28% illuminated by the sun, with its illumination decreasing by the second.

According to Moongiant, “On November 14, the Moon is 24.31 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

We have just about five days before the new moon and a new lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle, occurring between the last quarter moon and the new moon. Typically, this phase lasts for around a week. During this time, the moon appears to “shrink” in the sky, as it loses illumination from the sun. It’s called a “crescent” because of its curved shape, which tapers at two sharp points.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent phase, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Virgo

Today’s waning crescent moon is still in the earth sign of Virgo, as it was yesterday. This zodiac sign is known for its analytical nature and desire for organization. When the moon enters Virgo, there’s often an underlying need for structure and groundedness.

According to AstroSeek, during the moon in Virgo, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organize everything that is chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accepting imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon represents a variety of spiritual themes, from heightened intuition to our connection with the divine.

This waning crescent moon isn’t asking much of you. In fact, its only request is for you to surrender, let go of what you can’t control, release your grip, and trust in the Universe. This phase symbolizes a time of reflection and restoration, so don’t push yourself too hard right now. Allow yourself ample time in solitude, and be easy on your heart.