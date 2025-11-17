Welcome to a new week! We will soon be embarking on a new lunar cycle, but for now, we’re still in the waning crescent phase—the last of eight phases.

Right now, the moon is only around 6% illuminated by the sun. From our view here on Earth, it appears like a tiny, curved sliver of light, which will only become smaller as we get closer to the new moon on Thursday.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: November 17, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Libra, an air sign known for harmony, balance, and warmth. The moon is currently around 6% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On November 17, the moon is 27.27 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

That being said, today, we are just a few days away from the new moon and a new lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

According to NASA, during the waning crescent phase, “the moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

This phase occurs just before the new moon, as the moon loses its light from the sun, appearing smaller each day. The waning crescent typically lasts for around seven days.

Waning Crescent Moon in Libra

Today’s waning crescent moon is still in the air sign of Libra. This zodiac sign is known for its friendliness, fairness, and charm.

According to AstroSeek, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

When you think of the moon, what comes to mind for you? Maybe it’s beauty, peace, and awe, or perhaps it’s the comfort of life’s natural cycles. The moon carries deep symbolism, representing themes like femininity, intuition, and abundance.

The waning crescent moon specifically symbolizes rest and self-love. During this phase, you’re meant to slow down and restore your energy rather than hustle toward a goal. Right now, reflect on the earlier stages of the current lunar cycle, noting where you went right and where you might improve.

Additionally, release any pent-up frustrations, resentments, or grief about anything that didn’t go as planned. For example, perhaps you were asked to say goodbye to someone or something that once brought you joy. Know this is all part of a larger plan, and surrender your control as the lunar cycle closes.