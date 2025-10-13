Welcome to a new week—and a new lunar phase.

Today, the moon entered the last quarter phase, reaching an illumination of 50%. From here on out, the moon will be decreasing in size (at least from our view) until it hits 0% illumination.

The moon is currently 22.03 days old. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 13, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the last quarter moon in the sign of Cancer. This water sign is known for its sensitivity and nurturing nature.

Right now, the moon is around 50% illuminated and just over 22 days old. The lunar cycle lasts for around 29.53 days, so we are just days away from the end of the current cycle.

What Is the Last Quarter Moon Phase?

The last quarter moon phase is the seventh of eight phases of the lunar cycle. Occurring between the waning gibbous moon and the waning crescent moon, the last quarter is the time of the cycle when the moon reaches below 50% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, during this phase, “the Moon looks like it’s half illuminated from the perspective of Earth, but really you’re seeing half of the half of the moon that’s illuminated by the sun―or a quarter. A last quarter Moon, also known as a third quarter moon, rises around midnight and sets around noon.”

Last Quarter Moon in Cancer

Today’s last quarter moon is in the astrological sign of Cancer, a water sign known for its empathy, warmth, and intuitive instincts.

As Zodiac Signs reports, “Deeply intuitive and sentimental, Cancer can be one of the most challenging zodiac signs to get to know. They are very emotional and sensitive, and care deeply about matters of the family and their home. Cancer is sympathetic and attached to people they keep close. Those born with their Sun in Cancer are very loyal and able to empathize with other people’s pain and suffering.”

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Cancer, you might connect your sense of safety to your home and family life.

“You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things,” AstroSeek states. “Your perception of the world can be very subjective; try to create a certain distance without being bitter. Due to your rich emotional manifestation, you can create a real sense of belonging in the world.”

Last Quarter Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol across various cultures and spiritual practices, and each phase of the lunar cycle holds its own meaning. For example, the full moon often marks a time for celebration and abundance, while the new moon typically is for manifesting and intention setting.

The last quarter phase, however, symbolizes a time of deep reflection, forgiveness, and release. If you’re holding on to people, places, habits, or situations that no longer serve you, now is the time to let go. Think of it this way: even if you’re departing from something comforting and familiar, you’re making room for something that is more aligned and fulfilling for you and your life.

During the last quarter moon, try to release your control and trust what’s in store for you. Let go of any grudges you might hold, and forgive all versions of yourself—past and present.