Happy Tuesday, and happy last phase of the lunar cycle!

Today, the moon has officially entered the waning crescent phase, meaning it is shrinking in size (from our view on Earth), losing illumination each day. During this particular phase, the moon’s illumination is decreasing from 50% to 0% once we reach the new moon and a new lunar cycle. This is the last of all eight phases, marking a time of release, acceptance, and completion.

The moon is currently 23.06 days old. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 14, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waning crescent in the sign of Leo. This fire sign is known for its creativity and passion, bringing an edge you might not otherwise feel during a waning crescent.

Right now, the moon is around 40% illuminated and just over 23 days old out of a 29.53-day lunar cycle. This phase will last for about a week before we start over on the next new moon.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last of the eight phases of the lunar cycle. Occurring between the last quarter moon and the new moon, the waning crescent is the time of the cycle when the moon goes from 50% to 0% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, during this phase, “the Moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the Sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Right now, the moon might appear like a sliver or tip of a fingernail in the sky, getting smaller each night.

Waning Crescent Moon in Leo

Today’s waning crescent moon is in the astrological sign of Leo, a fire sign known for its confidence, leadership, and love of the spotlight.

As Zodiac Signs reports, “Leo belongs to the element of Fire, just like Aries and Sagittarius. This makes them warmhearted, in love with life, trying to laugh and have a good time. Able to use their mind to solve even the most difficult problems, they will easily take initiative in resolving various complicated situations.”

According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Leo, you might be eager to impress yet sensitive to judgment.

“You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waning crescent moon is a deeply symbolic phase of the lunar cycle, marking completion and necessary endings. During this phase, practice reflection and acceptance. Release what you cannot control and know that everything is exactly as it’s meant to be.

Now is the ideal time to rest and restore your energy for the new moon in a week’s time. You might consider what you’d like to call in next lunar cycle, taking stock of the challenges you’ve faced and lessons you’ve learned during the current one.