Happy New Moon!

Today marks the official start to a new lunar cycle, with a new moon rising above us. Of course, you can’t actually see the moon during this phase, but know it’s still up there, kickstarting a fresh cycle.

Today’s moon is less than one day old and has 0% illumination from the sun. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Today’s Moon Phase: October 21, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a new moon, situated in the zodiac sign of Libra. The current moon is less than one day old, as we are at the beginning of a new lunar cycle. It also has 0% illumination from the sun, so you won’t be able to see it in the night sky.

The new moon phase is the first of the eight phases of the lunar cycle. During this time, the moon seemingly “disappears” from our view, as it’s no longer illuminated by the sun.

What Is the New Moon Phase?

According to NASA, “This is the invisible phase of the moon, with the illuminated side of the moon facing the sun and the night side facing earth. In this phase, the moon is in the same part of the sky as the sun and rises and sets with the sun.”

“Not only is the illuminated side facing away from the earth, it’s also up during the day! Remember, in this phase, the moon doesn’t usually pass directly between earth and the sun, due to the inclination of the moon’s orbit. It only passes near the sun from our perspective on earth.”

New Moon in Libra

Today’s moon is in the air sign of Libra, aka the peacemakers of the zodiac. Libras are known for their fairness and charm. Though they’re often labeled as lighthearted and flirty, they also bring gentleness, depth, and empathy.

A new moon in Libra highlights the importance of balance, partnership, love, and pleasure. According to AstroSeek, when the moon enters Libra, you might crave harmony and peace.

“You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace,” AstroSeek reports. “You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

New Moon Symbolism

The new moon is a magical phase of the lunar cycle. Marking a new cycle ahead, it represents fresh starts and rejuvenation. Many believe this is the ideal time to set intentions and outline your desired manifestations.

In other words, get clear on what you want and how you might call it into your life going forward. The remainder of the cycle will allow you ample opportunities to bring your desires into fruition.