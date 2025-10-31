Happy Friday, but more importantly, Happy Halloween! The moon is extremely important today, as it’s often associated with the spooky holiday. And while we might not be under a full moon, we are inching closer and closer to it, meaning it’s still bright and 70% full.

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon, and the moon is currently over nine days old. Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Today’s Moon Phase: October 31, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon in Pisces—a water sign known for its sensitivity and creativity. The moon is currently around 70% illuminated by the sun.

According to Moongiant, “On October 31, the Moon is 9.35 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last New Moon. It takes 29.53 days for the Moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all 8 Moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon phase is the fourth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. This particular phase occurs just after the first quarter moon and just before the full moon. The waxing gibbous moon typically lasts for about seven days. During this time, the moon’s illumination from the sun grows from around 50% to 100% on the full moon.

According to NASA, “Now most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Pisces

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is in the air sign of Pisces, a particularly emotional, intuitive sign. During this time, you might feel more sensitive and in tune with your emotions. While it might sound challenging, the key is to work with this energy, not fight against it.

According to AstroSeek, “Moon in Pisces has the greatest sensitivity and perceptiveness of surroundings. You can experience feelings of insecurity, be passive and only wait and see what happens in your life. If you engage in creative or spiritual search, you will benefit from [the] great imagination of Pisces.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The moon holds deep symbolism in many cultures and spiritual practices. However, each phase tends to have its own associations. For example, the new moon typically represents a time ot call in your desires, while the full moon marks a period of release and celebration.

The current moon—a waxing gibbous—is the perfect time to go all-in on your manifestations. It symbolizes commitment, hard work, and discipline. However, if you feel like you’re hitting a wall in any area of your life, it’s also a great time to reevaluate and adjust your approach.