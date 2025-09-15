Today’s Moon Phase: September 15, 2025

Happy Monday!

The moon went through quite a few changes this weekend, and likely, so did you.

Currently, we’re in the waning crescent moon phase, which directly follows the third-quarter moon phase. The moon is currently 37% illuminated by the sun, losing more light as we move closer to the new moon on September 21.

Today’s moon is in the astrological sign of Cancer, a deeply nurturing and emotional sign. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 15, 2025

According to Moongiant, “This phase is best viewed just before the sunrise in the western sky. In this phase, the moon’s illumination is growing smaller each day until the new moon. During this part of the moon cycle, the moon is getting closer to the sun as viewed from Earth, and the night side of the moon is facing the Earth with only a small edge of the moon being illuminated.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon is the eighth and last phase of the lunar cycle. It occurs directly after the third quarter moon and before the new moon (which starts a new lunar cycle).

As the moon loses light from the sun, it appears smaller and less full each day—until it’s nearly impossible to spot at all.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent moon phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.” During this phase, the moon’s illumination goes from 50% to 0% on the new moon.

Waning Crescent Moon in Cancer

Today, the moon is in the astrological sign of Cancer—a particularly sensitive and empathetic water sign.

According to Zodiac Sign, “Deeply intuitive and sentimental, Cancer can be one of the most challenging zodiac signs to get to know. They are very emotional and sensitive, and care deeply about matters of the family and their home. Cancer is sympathetic and attached to people they keep close.”

When the moon enters Cancer, you might find yourself feeling more emotional or even intuitive, craving comfort and closeness.

According to AstroSeek, “Your feeling of safety is now related to your home, family, and related activities such as cooking and gardening. You may be prone to emotional fluctuations; you should learn to forgive and forget in order to avoid depression from thinking too much about things. Your perception of the world can be very subjective; try to create a certain distance without being bitter. Due to your rich emotional manifestation, you can create a real sense of belonging in the world.”

Waning Crescent Symbolism

Many cultures and religions celebrate and worship the moon and its eight phases. The lunar cycle sheds light (literally and figuratively) on various aspects of our personal lives, from the manifestations we’d like to call in to the insecurities we must release.

Specifically, the waning crescent moon symbolizes a time of introspection and gratitude. After a long lunar cycle, you deserve some rest. This is the ideal time to bask in your solitude, practice self-care, and pamper your spirit. Of course, don’t forget to express gratitude for all your blessings.