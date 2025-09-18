Today’s Moon Phase: September 18, 2025

Happy Thursday!

We are almost at the end of the week, and one day closer to the new moon and partial solar eclipse on September 21. As we remain in the waning crescent moon phase, the last of the lunar cycle, we are asked to carefully tie up any loose ends and express gratitude for the blessings we have experienced over the past month or so.

Today, the moon is at 10 percent illumination, meaning only 10 percent of it is highlighted by the sun’s light. It’s also situated in the astrological sign of Leo, a passionate, confident, and fiery sign.

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 18, 2025

According to Moongiant, “On September 18, the moon is 26.48 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all 8 moon phases.”

Right now, we are just four days away from the new moon and a new lunar cycle.

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon is the eighth and last phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon goes from 50 percent to 0 percent illumination from the sun. It occurs between the third quarter moon phase and the new moon phase, typically lasting for about seven days.

According to NASA, during the waning crescent moon phase, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the Sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

“Waning” refers to the moon’s tendency to “shrink” in appearance during this phase, while “crescent” refers to the moon’s curved shape.

Waning Crescent Moon in Leo

As mentioned earlier, this current crescent moon is situated in the fire sign of Leo until tomorrow.

According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, “There is a specific strength to a Leo and their ‘king of the jungle’ status. Leo often has many friends, for they are generous and loyal. Self-confident and attractive, this is a sun sign capable of uniting different groups of people and leading them as one towards a shared cause, and their healthy sense of humor makes collaboration with other people even easier.”

When the moon moves into Leo, these traits often become heightened, especially since the moon is said to govern our emotions and internal worlds.

According to AstroSeek, during this time, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Crescent Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol to many cultures and religions, often representing divine guidance. It’s a reminder of life’s natural rhythms and cycles.

Of course, each phase of the moon holds its own symbolism. The waning crescent moon in particular signifies a time for release and restoration.

During this phase, allow yourself to relax and recharge. Surrender your control and focus on healing rather than trying to force an outcome or resist change. Trust that what is meant for you will never pass you by. Now is not the time to act; it’s the time to rest.