Today’s Moon Phase: September 22, 2025

Happy Monday!

Welcome to a new week—and a new lunar cycle.

Videos by VICE

Yesterday, we experienced the new moon in all of its glory. As the first of eight moon phases, the new moon occurs when the moon has 0% illumination from the sun.

Some would consider today’s moon to still be a new moon, as they count the day before and after as part of that particular phase. However, technically speaking, the new moon only lasts for a few hours. We have now moved into the waxing crescent phase.

Right now, the moon—which is less than a day old—only has 1% illumination from the sun, so you likely can’t see much of it in the sky. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Dzika Mrowka/Getty Images

Current Moon Phase: September 22, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent with 1% illumination. The current moon is 0.79 days old and is situated in the astrological sign of Libra. The entire lunar cycle lasts for about 29.53 days, so this moon is quite new.

According to Moongiant, the waxing crescent is “best seen in the west after the sun dips below the horizon at sunset … The moon is close to the sun in the sky and mostly dark except for the right edge of the moon, which becomes brighter as the days get closer to the next phase, which is a first quarter with a 50% illumination.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring between the new moon and the first quarter moon. During this week-long phase, the moon goes from 0% to 50% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Libra

Today’s moon sits comfortably in the astrological sign of Libra, a particularly harmonious and romantic sign. When this occurs, you might notice more of a focus on your relationships and personal connections.

According to AstroSeek, with the moon in Libra, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Essentially, the more open and vulnerable you’re willing to get, the better your relationships will be. And if any relationship cannot survive your authentic expression, it wasn’t for you in the first place.

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon has long been a spiritual symbol, representing life’s natural cycles. Each moon phase holds its own importance and themes. For instance, the full moon is often celebrated as a time of release and abundance, while the new moon is a time for fresh starts and planting seeds.

The current waxing crescent moon symbolizes hope and manifestation. Many people use this time to start acting on the intentions they set during the new moon. For example, if you’re trying to call in a new partner or your dream job, you might begin taking actionable steps toward getting those things. Maybe you book a few dates, or perhaps you apply to some new roles. Whatever the case, now is the time to dream big and act accordingly.