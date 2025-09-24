Today’s Moon Phase: September 24, 2025

Happy Hump Day!

We are officially halfway through the work week—but just a few days into the new lunar cycle. Right now, the moon is in the waxing crescent phase, which is the second of eight phases. It is only 2.61 days old and has 8% illumination from the sun.

During this phase, the moon will appear like a small sliver of light in the sky. Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 24, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing crescent with 8% illumination. The current moon is less than three days old and is situated in the astrological sign of Scorpio, an intense and highly intuitive sign. If you want to catch a glimpse of the moon today, be on the lookout just after sunset in the western sky.

According to Moongiant, “This is the first phase after the new moon and is a great time to see the features of the moon’s surface. The moon is close to the sun in the sky and mostly dark except for the right edge of the moon, which becomes brighter as the days get closer to the next phase, which is a first quarter with a 50% illumination.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle. Lasting for about a week, this phase occurs between the new moon and the first quarter moon. During this time, the moon gains illumination from the sun, going from 0% to 50%.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Scorpio

Today’s waxing crescent moon is in the astrological sign of Scorpio, an emotional water sign known for its intensity and mysticism.

According to Zodiac Signs, “Scorpios are passionate and assertive people with determination and focus you rarely see in other zodiac signs. They will turn to in-depth research to reach the truth behind anything they find important. Great leaders and guides, Scorpios are resourceful, dedicated, and fearless when there is a challenge to be overcome. They will hold on to other people’s secrets, even when they aren’t very fond of them to begin with, and do anything they can for those they tie themselves to.”

When the moon enters Scorpio, you might notice more intense emotions arising. If you’re particularly sensitive, know that it will pass—and find ways to transmute your pain. Additionally, you might feel more in tune with your intuition at this time.

As AstroSeek reports, “Moon in Scorpio creates the need to delve into your feelings as deep as possible. You desire meaningful emotional exchanges now more than at any other time, even if it is not easy, and you are forced to change many things. Shallow relationships do not satisfy you, because they are not purifying enough.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The moon is a powerful symbol of natural cycles, intuition, and connection to nature. When the moon is in the waxing crescent phase, it’s said to bring an air of hope and aligned action. This is the prime time to set intentions and dream big.

The waxing crescent moon symbolizes renewal and opportunity. To fully take advantage of this particular phase, get clear about your desires and how you plan to fulfill them.