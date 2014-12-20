Tom and Jerry Recipe

“When it gets cool enough outside, it’s time to drink a Tom and Jerry.”

Servings: Many until you’re drunk

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

6 large eggs

1 lb. sugar

1 oz. Jamaican rum

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

4 tablespoon vanilla extract

1/2 oz. dark rum

1 oz. Cognac or bourbon

Directions

1. Beat egg yolks until they are thin as water.

2. Add sugar, rum, spices and vanilla while beating.

3. Beat egg whites in a separate bowl until stiff. Mix in egg whites and stir until the mixture attains the consistency of a light batter.

4. Place batter in cooler until chilled.

5. When ready, spoon about 2 ounces into a glass, add 1/2 ounce dark rum and 1 ounce Cognac or bourbon and mix.

6. Add 3 to 4 ounces of piping hot water, stir, then ladle 2 more ounces of batter on top. Grate nutmeg on top for garnish and enjoy.

From Tom and Jerry Is Eggnog’s Steamy Cousin