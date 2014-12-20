Tom and Jerry Recipe

“When it gets cool enough outside, it’s time to drink a Tom and Jerry.”
Servings: Many until you’re drunk
Prep time: 20 minutes
Total time: 20 minutes
Ingredients
6 large eggs
1 lb. sugar
1 oz. Jamaican rum
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
4 tablespoon vanilla extract
1/2 oz. dark rum
1 oz. Cognac or bourbon
Directions
1. Beat egg yolks until they are thin as water.
2. Add sugar, rum, spices and vanilla while beating.
3. Beat egg whites in a separate bowl until stiff. Mix in egg whites and stir until the mixture attains the consistency of a light batter.
4. Place batter in cooler until chilled.
5. When ready, spoon about 2 ounces into a glass, add 1/2 ounce dark rum and 1 ounce Cognac or bourbon and mix.
6. Add 3 to 4 ounces of piping hot water, stir, then ladle 2 more ounces of batter on top. Grate nutmeg on top for garnish and enjoy.