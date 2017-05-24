Tomatillo Salsa Recipe

Makes 1 cup

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

6 tomatillos, husk removed and washed

4 garlic cloves, unpeeled

3 serrano peppers

½ large white onion, quartered

1 small handful cilantro

1 large lime

kosher salt, to taste

Directions

Heat the oven to 450°F. Place the tomatillos, garlic, serrano peppers, and onion in an even layer on a baking sheet. Roast until charred, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a blender along with the cilantro. Cut the lime in half and squeeze in the juice. Purée until chunky and season with salt.

