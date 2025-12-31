Tonight’s Moon Phase: December 31, 2025

Happy New Year’s Eve! On the last day of 2025, we are in the waxing gibbous phase of the lunar cycle, gearing up for the full moon this weekend.

As we speak, the moon is gaining more illumination from the sun, appearing larger and brighter each night. Currently, the moon is 89 percent illuminated, appearing nearly—but not quite—full in the sky.

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: December 31, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous moon, which starts in Taurus and moves into Gemini in the morning. The moon currently has around 89% illumination from the sun.

“On December 31, the moon is 11.61 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases,” Moongiant reports.

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon is the fourth of eight phases of the lunar cycle, occurring just before the full moon.

According to NASA, during the waxing gibbous, “most of the moon’s dayside has come into view, and the moon appears brighter in the sky.” It will continue to look larger by the day until we finally reach the full moon at peak illumination.

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Gemini

Today’s waxing gibbous moon starts in the Earth sign of Taurus, a grounded, pleasure-seeking sign. However, by around 8 a.m. EST, it will move into Gemini, bringing an air of excitement.

According to Astroseek, “Moon in Gemini manifests itself by the need for changes and spontaneity. Safety lies in thinking about your feelings and sharing them with others. You can be more talkative and speak with ease these days. You might have a better ability to keep a cool head, but beware, [a] cold heart can discourage others. Harmony of thinking and feeling is important.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon Symbolism

As the last phase before the full moon, the waxing gibbous moon represents increased energy, momentum, and opportunities. You might find yourself pushing past obstacles or refinding your current routine to better align with your goals.

In preparation for the full moon, which will mark a period of celebration and release, try to tie up any loose knots in your life. However, no matter what you do, refuse to give up on your dreams. This phase might test you or push your boundaries, but so long as you remain grounded and disciplined, you will find success in your endeavors.

Additionally, don’t let fear, insecurity, or ego hold you back. These lack power unless you feed them. Keep your eye on the prize, and stay on track.