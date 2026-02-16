Happy Monday! I hope you had a love-filled Valentine’s Day weekend and are ready for a powerful week. Tomorrow, we will be entering a new lunar cycle and the new moon phase. But for now, we are on the last day of the waning crescent moon.

Right now, the moon is about 1% illuminated by the sun, making it quite difficult to spot from here on Earth. This phase represents rest, reflection, and preparation for the next lunar cycle.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 16, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning crescent moon in Aquarius, an independent, philanthropic air sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 16, the moon is 28.73 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Crescent Moon Phase?

The waning crescent moon phase is the last phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon loses illumination from the sun. This phase occurs between the last quarter moon and the new moon. By the end of the week-long period, the moon drops to 0% illumination, transitioning into the new moon phase and a new lunar cycle altogether.

As NASA reports, at this time, “The moon is nearly back to the point in its orbit where its dayside directly faces the sun, and all that we see from our perspective is a thin curve.”

Waning Crescent Moon in Aquarius

Today’s last quarter moon sits in the air sign of Aquarius, a progressive, humanitarian sign.

According to Astroseek, “Your relationship with your emotions might be more complicated, because Moon in Aquarius has a strong need for emotional freedom. However, when you are in a group of people, it is easier for you to understand your feelings and free yourself from negative emotions such as fear, anger, and jealousy.”

Waning Crescent Moon Symbolism

As noted earlier, the waning crescent moon is the last phase of the lunar cycle—and today in particular is the last day of the cycle. Tomorrow, we will be entering into a new lunar cycle altogether, beginning in the new moon phase.

Right now, the waning crescent moon is asking us to surrender, rest, and reflect. Take stock of your life and prepare for the new cycle ahead, but don’t force anything during this time. Trust that you will align with what is meant for you.