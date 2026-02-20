Happy Friday and happy weekend! Hopefully, you’ll be getting some well-deserved rest after this chaotic week.

Right now, we are in the waxing crescent moon phase, the second phase of the lunar cycle. The moon is about 12% illuminated by the sun, gaining more light by the day. By the first quarter moon phase next week, it will reach 50% illumination.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: February 20, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waxing crescent moon in Aries, a passionate, social fire sign.

According to Moongiant, “On February 20, the moon is 3.31 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waxing Crescent Moon Phase?

The waxing crescent moon phase is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon. During this week-long period, the sun casts more light on the Earth-facing side of the moon, making it appear to “grow” in size from our view. It’s called a “crescent” because it looks like a small curved sliver of light. The moon’s illumination increases until it reaches 50% during the first quarter moon.

As NASA reports, “This silver sliver of a moon occurs when the illuminated half of the moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the moon’s orbit carries the moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the moon rises a little bit later.”

Waxing Crescent Moon in Aries

Today’s waxing crescent moon occurs in the fire sign of Aries, a bold, confident sign. However, due to the sign’s signature impulsiveness, you might find yourself feeling a bit chaotic and unsure.

According to Astroseek, “The feeling of uncertainty can make you solve problems faster than is natural. Do not rush as if there were a deadline. Try to slow down so that you can decide what you want to do and proceed at your own comfortable pace.”

Waxing Crescent Moon Symbolism

The waxing crescent moon is the second phase of the lunar cycle, occurring just after the new moon. As such, it represents growth, new beginnings, and opportunity. Maybe people use this phase to manifest their desires or act with more intention, following through on the seeds planted during the new moon.