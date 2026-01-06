Happy Tuesday, everyone! I hope you’re settling into the new year with passion, inspiration, and gentle discipline. Whether you’d like to work with the energy of the moon or are simply curious about its current phase, you’re in the right place.

Right now, the moon is 86% illuminated by the sun and in the waning gibbous phase. During this week-long period, the moon will continue to lose light from the sun by the day, appearing smaller and less full from our view here on Earth.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how today’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 6, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Leo, a passionate, fiery sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 6, the moon is 18.33 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon is the sixth phase of the lunar cycle, when the moon begins to lose illumination from the sun. It directly follows the full moon phase.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.

Waning Gibbous Moon in Leo

Today’s waning gibbous moon occurs in the fire sign of Leo, a confident, ambitious sign. You might notice an air of intensity and a desire for validation today.

According to Astroseek, when the moon enters Leo, “You feel safe in moments when you can impress others and get praise and admiration. Yet, when you get into the spotlight, you may find yourself at a loss. Maybe you should admit your fear of criticism and your inability to accept criticism. It is very important to accept feedback and use it for improvement.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon is a powerful spiritual symbol, representing a period of release and surrender. As the moon loses light, you might notice yourself losing energy, craving rest, and slow living. Rather than pushing yourself to your breaking point, use this time for self-reflection and restoration. It is safe to relax and retreat for a bit.