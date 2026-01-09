Happy Friday and Happy Weekend!

The moon is currently losing more and more light from the sun as we get closer to the last quarter moon tomorrow. Tonight, the moon is still in the waning gibbous phase with 59% illumination from the sun, appearing like a half-circle (though slightly larger) in the sky.

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 9, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Libra, a warm-hearted, harmonious sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 9, the moon is 21.26 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon is the phase of the lunar cycle occurring directly after the full moon. During this week-long phase, which falls in the second half of the lunar cycle (the sixth of eight phases), the moon loses light from the sun, dropping from 100% illumination during the full moon to 50% during the last quarter moon.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.

Waning Gibbous Moon in Libra

Today’s waning gibbous moon occurs in the air sign of Libra, a practical, detail-oriented sign.

According to Astroseek, when the moon enters Libra, “You might have a strong need for balance and harmony now. You probably desire to keep things nice rather than venturing into fundamental questions in order not to disturb the peace. You must learn to share your good and bad feelings. Do not be afraid to be who you really are, despite what is expected of you.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

As the phase directly occurring after the full moon, the waning gibbous symbolizes release and reflection. You might find yourself feeling less energetic and craving more solitude during this time, which is completely natural. Think of it like this: as the moon loses light, you might lose physical or even mental energy. Listen to your body and give yourself the downtime you need and deserve.

While the first half of the lunar cycle is an inspiring, energetic time, the second half—including the waning gibbous phase—is a more peaceful, restorative period. Take the time to release your control, loosen your grip, and trust in your fate. You deserve rest—contrary to popular belief, resting is as productive as hustling.