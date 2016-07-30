Trent Reznor Owns Moog’s Rare New Minimoog Model D Synth

Photo courtesy of Moog

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails is among one of the first owners of Moog’s revived Minimoog Model D synth. Thirty years after its discontinuation, Moog restarted production of the synth and the first of the new line (serial No. 0000) is now in Reznor’s studio.

First introduced in 1970, the Minimoog Model D was the first portable synth. It would later serve as the model archetype for future electronic keyboards. According to Moog, the Minimoog Model D’s, “portability, accessibility, and expressiveness made it the go-to instrument for musicians looking to expand beyond the traditional sounds of the time”

There’s no word on how Reznor will use the Minimoog.