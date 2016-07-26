Listen to a Previously Unheard Playgroup Cut From Trevor Jackson’s Legendary Archives

Good news for anyone with even the remotest interest in UK dance music: Trevor Jackson’s unearthed a load of previously unheard material from his Playgroup days that’s been freshly re-edited and tweaked with the assistance of Sasha Crnobrnja from In Flagranti. Over the next few months, Jackson’ll be releasing a 12″ a week on Yes Wave records. We’ve heard the lot and all 30 tracks are grade-A stunners that’ll work a treat on any half-decent dancefloor.

“Inspired by the hedonistic early days of house, disco, post punk, electro and dub, these tracks reflect a unique moment in time”, explains Jackson himself. “The emergence of underground club culture in New York, London, Chicago, Paris and Northern Italy was driven by pioneering DJs playing a wildly diverse soundtrack to a passionate, dance driven and open minded audience,” he says. “It was a sensory overload of chemicals, bass, smoke, sweat, sex and danger; a testament to the non-air conditioned, non-iPhone infested and non- corporate clubbing days of yore.”

To get you in the mood to start collecting each of the genuinely totally essential 12″s over the next few weeks, we’re bringing you an exclusive listen to the EDMX featuring “I Want To Believe” right now, and it’s a snarling, bassy, molasses-thick slab of low-slung house. We reckon you’ll hear it pinging off more than a few warehouse walls over the coming months.

We’re not exactly sure what’s going on the image below but it sure looks enticing doesn’t it? In a really sleazy, last-days-of-disco-decadence way. Plus it’s got those all important release details too: sleazy and informative—one of life’s great combinations

EP1 is out in shops on July 22nd via Yes Wave records. You can pre-order it here.

